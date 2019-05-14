People shared the strangest things they found at their parents house after they died.

Everyone has at least a few things in their home they wouldn't want anyone to find but, no matter how well you hide your stuff, once you've died someone's going to find it. Here are the 7 weirdest stories people shared on Quora of all the stuff they found in their parents homes after they passed on.
1. Cardinal Robbins found her dad's solution to his drinking problem.
Liquor bottles. Probably at least 300 of them if not more, hidden in the walls, because my mother had begun remodeling my father’s house and he was a hardcore alcoholic. Most of the bottles’ labels had deteriorated, but they were almost all identical in shape and size. Once he switched to drinking a fifth of Jim Beam (and a six-pack of Schlitz) per day, he found a different way to dispose of the bottles.
2. Katelyn Robertson found that her grandpa was not the straight laced man she thought he was.
My grandfather was a straight laced, proper gentleman, which is why we were so surprised when we found:
- A huge stack of 70’s dirty magazines.
- A dick cozy. Not sure why, probably a gag gift from my nan. (hopefully)
- Guns, including a handgun and two rifles. We assume he inherited them from his father, as he was not a hunter, army man or gun nut.
- In nearly every single pocket of his clothes in his closet and dresser, there was weed. Little baggies of weed, varying ages. Some were decades old, some recent. 30–40 baggies full of it.
- In one room, there was a dresser that just had stacks and stacks of money. Big wads of 100’s of dollars worth, all in a row.
3. Melanie Knotter found evidence that her mother had been planning her death for a long time.
My first ever cellphone. Same goes for my brother.
Her bed was placed in the living room, alongside the window. She had bought gifts for me and my brother and they were spread out neatly. One half contained gifts for me, the other ones were for my brother.
There were two envelopes. Those envelopes had cards in them. On the inside, her last message to us.
The phone was one of those gifts. My brother got the same one. Our prepaid cards were loaded with €10, as stated in the suicide cards.
Prepaid money only lasts you so long. SIM-cards last you longer. Both were expired because they had been inactive for too long.
That’s how long she had been planning her suicide.
4. Ann Silberman learned her dad never liked to be too far from his "pills."
I don't know how strange this is, but my dad had bottles of stuff to help him achieve an erection all over the house, in drawers everywhere: living room, kitchen, bathroom and naturally, bedroom. (No condoms though.) The products weren't Viagra, they were herbal products. My dad was in his 80s and died of a stroke so I'm glad he stuck to herbs rather than Viagra, we may have lost him sooner. The strange part (for me) wasn't the product, just the locations and how much. It was like he never wanted to be more than a couple feet away from it. :)
5. Judy Riley's brother made a find that led him to a whole new career.
Not me and not my parent’s house. My brother and his friend were paid to clean out the house of an elderly man in our town when he died. They were told there was little of value left and they could keep anything they could find. As expected, there wasn’t much in the house, a few old baseball cards and an antique chair the grandson of the man didn’t want. Then they started on the attic, which the grandson had obviously never entered. behind the usual boxes of christmas ornaments and photo albums , they found an old cradle that when they had it appraised was worth close to $1000 back in the early 1970s and an unlocked safe containing money, money from the early 1900s to the present day and gold and silver. in total worth nearly $30,000 face value but because it was in really good shape and was uncirculated for 50 years was worth far more.Doing the right thing the two teenagers called the grandson and told him about it. He didn’t care, told them he didn’t want anything else to do with his grandfather to burn it if they wanted.
Well, they did not burn it, but kept the coins and donated the gold, silver, and paper money to a local charity that helped people rebuild after fire, mostly because both mothers forced them to donate it to a charity. Apparently, that money when traded in, was enough to build two new houses for people who had lost everything and which both my brother and his friend worked on, and is now why my brother is a very expensive finishing carpenter for the rich and famous in Alberta
6. Adrienne Dawn Lawrence learned the sad truth about her pathologically lying father.
Love letters from several different women.
My father was a Catholic priest who never left the vocation and who worked as a professor at a Catholic university. He had a brief intellectual relationship (never romantic, but occasional sex…obviously) with my mother, a student in one of his classes. He was in his mid-fifties when I was born and had romantic relationships with at least half a dozen women since his 20s. However, around the time I was born in the late 1970s, all the relationships stopped and so did the love letters. I knew he was a priest (though no one in his life knew about me until he died) but never realized just how many women he had possibly been with until I found the letters in an old trunk.
They made for sad reading, but helped tell me a little more about him. He was a complicated man who never told anyone fully about himself (typical of narcissistic, pathological liars). I think he may have even cared about one woman in particular. Her letters spanned the most number of years and they traveled together at least once, on a trip to Mexico. Her tone was the most personal since she had a nickname for him. Her letters were the latest in the stack and stopped shortly before I was born.
7. And finally, Ian Halliday, who found her mother's biggest secret.
My late mother had a great many odd things left behind, but one of the strangest was her parents’ (my grandparents’) marriage certificate.
She had always held her parents up as truly virtuous, and had plenty of less than favourable words to say about those who had babies before they were married. Yet there it was in black and white: her parents were married in May 1926 and not in May 1925 as she had always insisted. She went to her grave either in ignorance or denial. Her birthday was in October 1926.