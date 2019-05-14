People shared the strangest things they found at their parents house after they died.

My first ever cellphone. Same goes for my brother.

Her bed was placed in the living room, alongside the window. She had bought gifts for me and my brother and they were spread out neatly. One half contained gifts for me, the other ones were for my brother.

There were two envelopes. Those envelopes had cards in them. On the inside, her last message to us.

The phone was one of those gifts. My brother got the same one. Our prepaid cards were loaded with €10, as stated in the suicide cards.

Prepaid money only lasts you so long. SIM-cards last you longer. Both were expired because they had been inactive for too long.

That’s how long she had been planning her suicide.