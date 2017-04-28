The Fyre Festival was supposed to be an event as cool as its name. Hosted by Ja Rule, promoted by Instagram models with tickets costing between $450 and $12,000 (and VIP packages at $250,000!!!!!), the festival promised deluxe accommodations, Bella Hadid, and and Blink-182 on an island once owned by Pablo Escobar. But instead, the kids with money to burn got a "disaster tent city."
For reference, this is what the rich youngens were expecting:
What was supposed to be a luxurious weekend turned into an elaborate, immersive lesson about the refugee crisis, stranded with their flower crowns.
William N. Finley, a writer who sprang for an Artist's Pass, told The Guardian:
“In the week leading up to it some things seemed like they weren’t as advertised. We gave them the benefit of the doubt and figured they’d pull things together before we got there.
“And we were dead wrong. It was chaos. No organization, no one was in charge, there was just a line and no one knew what to do.”
Once the madness was in motion, the chartered flights to the island from Miami were canceled.
Blink-182 was supposed to headline, and quickly said, "LOL NO."
Within a day, the festival "organizers" admitted defeat, and promised "refunds."
The Fyre was officially put out.
People scrambling to be evacuated from the island reported long waits.
Some travelers sought help from the US Embassy in the Bahamas.
People were desperate.
While trying to leave, things just kept getting worse.
After a crew finally made it back to the States, they cheered for their freedom from Fyre Festival.
The real festival was the schadenfreude on Twitter, uniting everyone as they giggled at the rich with glee.
The revolution to overthrow the bourgeoisie is real...and brought to you by Ja Rule.