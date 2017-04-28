Advertising

The Fyre Festival was supposed to be an event as cool as its name. Hosted by Ja Rule, promoted by Instagram models with tickets costing between $450 and $12,000 (and VIP packages at $250,000!!!!!), the festival promised deluxe accommodations, Bella Hadid, and and Blink-182 on an island once owned by Pablo Escobar. But instead, the kids with money to burn got a "disaster tent city."

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanElGallal) April 28, 2017

For reference, this is what the rich youngens were expecting:

What was supposed to be a luxurious weekend turned into an elaborate, immersive lesson about the refugee crisis, stranded with their flower crowns.

In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2 — Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Fyre Fest doesn't have beer. They "ordered it late" but they assured us it will be here tomorrow. #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — 👌🏻Garrett Garner🎺 (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

William N. Finley, a writer who sprang for an Artist's Pass, told The Guardian:

“In the week leading up to it some things seemed like they weren’t as advertised. We gave them the benefit of the doubt and figured they’d pull things together before we got there.

“And we were dead wrong. It was chaos. No organization, no one was in charge, there was just a line and no one knew what to do.”

Once the madness was in motion, the chartered flights to the island from Miami were canceled.

So happy our plane never took off. We were about 5 minutes from joining "Lord of the Fyre Flies: Ja Rule's Revenge." #FyreFestival — Jeremy Burke (@JEREMYBURKE) April 28, 2017

Blink-182 was supposed to headline, and quickly said, "LOL NO."

Within a day, the festival "organizers" admitted defeat, and promised "refunds."

UPDATE: they are having us sign papers for full refunds. They are just pieces of computer paper but I mean...refunds pic.twitter.com/oNa8EIojl1 — ass ketchum (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

The Fyre was officially put out.

Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of Exuma. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must postpone this experience. We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information. A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

People scrambling to be evacuated from the island reported long waits.

We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water #fyrefestival #fyrefest fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/wg5pZmSvnx — Lamaan (@LamaanElGallal) April 28, 2017

The line of ex Fyre Festers at the Exuma International Airport. Yes that's throw up. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jSZHg0F0Kn — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

We have now gotten off the plane because they can't get the headcount and the manifest to match up. This is fine. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/W89nddb6Fe — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Some travelers sought help from the US Embassy in the Bahamas.

It's so bad, SO FUCKIN' BAD, that the US Embassy in The Bahamas is now intervening in an attempt to get people home immediately. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

People were desperate.

this is my favorite interaction i've ever seen #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/ihEO1HccAe — rick (@PatMahogna) April 28, 2017

While trying to leave, things just kept getting worse.

We have to get off the plane because we've been sitting on the runway too long. They have to bring in a new crew. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jMCRUy4PsC — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Back in the airport. I don't know how to use words anymore. #FyreFestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/h12eVF4drm — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

They've now locked us in the airport. No rules, just right. Welcome to the Bahamas! (Tell my family I love them) #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/KkgkroZzhc — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Hey @delta and @AmericanAir, not you United, can you come to the Exuma airport and save us? I have an Artist Pass. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/WFdEWcvuZm — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

A guy just passed out in the airport because it's so hot since they locked us in. The guards got into it with some guys. #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

They finally opened the doors to let some air in. The guy is ok. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/D7j5qtzsGi — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

After a crew finally made it back to the States, they cheered for their freedom from Fyre Festival.

We just landed in Miami. We have the conch. Fyre Fest is dead. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/hnnnDJCai4 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The real festival was the schadenfreude on Twitter, uniting everyone as they giggled at the rich with glee.

Most of us only dream of putting the wealthy in a gulag, Comrade Ja has actually gone and done it #fyrefestival — netflix & phil ☭ (@PaleCompanion) April 28, 2017

JaRule on his way to the bank deposit that money he scammed outta the Rich kids #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/00lUJxsP4H — DKT (@darleneturner53) April 28, 2017

Whats best about #fyrefestival is seeing middel class people of all races unite to shit on trust fund hipsters... This is true diversity — Lord Negro (@KangsOfEgypt) April 28, 2017

Who ever thought this GIF would be back? What was old is new again. 😂 #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/Wr9eWVKL6L — Kierstan 🌼💔 (@Kierstan77) April 28, 2017

God bless #fyrefestival conmen who made the dream of exiling the oligarchs' progeny to an island of gladiatorial Darwinist combat a reality. — Omni Lovato 🔵 (@AdjectiveNouns) April 28, 2017

Me, broke in my apartment knowing that rich people at #fyrefestival are LARP-ing Lord of the Flies right now: pic.twitter.com/o8zbFUBRWo — ˉ\_(ツ)_/ˉ (@_stevendavidson) April 28, 2017

If you hate rich, vapid, Instagram-dwelling millennials, you are gonna looooove this hashtag: #fyrefestival — Julia Black (@mjnblack) April 28, 2017

This month's hottest new club is #fyrefestival

It's got everything:

Wild dogs

Embassy cooperation

Tent fires

Stolen passports pic.twitter.com/NbHWUZXcf5 — water & light & air (@megalonyx_) April 28, 2017

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf — Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017

So to recap? Some Instagram kids just paid between $450 & +$12k... to be stranded... in a tropical tent city. Cuz some models told them to. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

I think one striking thing about #fyrefestival is models on Instagram luring partygoers to their doom like modern-day sirens — Rachel Jane Andelman (@rajandelman) April 28, 2017

•No infrastructure

•No governing body

•Survival of the Fittest

•Raiding

•Costs a fortune to be there#FyreFestival is a libertarian utopia — MyCare🔑 (@ROOTCARE) April 28, 2017

The revolution to overthrow the bourgeoisie is real...and brought to you by Ja Rule.

