Advertising

A waiter in D.C. allegedly told a gay couple that they couldn't share their sundae dessert because "it wouldn't look right," the Washington Post reported.

Henry McKinnon, 58, and Ron Gage, 55, were eating at the Prime Rib in Washington, D.C. They'd made a reservation for 8:30 p.m. and were wearing the jackets required by the dress code, according to the Post, so obviously this is a relatively upscale restaurant. Everything was going fine until it came time for dessert, when Gage asked for "one sundae with two spoons."

Advertising

Gage claims that instead of complying with his wishes, the waiter said he'd "bring it in two separate dishes," and then said, "'It wouldn't look look right with two gentlemen eating out of the same sundae. It doesn’t go with the ambiance of the restaurant.’”

Gage told the Post that he and McKinnon were "stunned" and speechless." Upon leaving, they tipped the waiter 15 percent, which is the generally accepted minimum, but according to publication they usually tip 20.

Advertising

The couple left without asking to speak to a manager. “I’m kind of embarrassed to say we didn’t say anything,” McKinnon told the Post. “It just took us back to such a shameful place, in a way.”

The Washington Post reached out to James MacLeod, the restaurant's general manager, who said he was basically still trying to figure out what exactly had happened, but hadn't been able to speak the waiter yet. MacLeod mentioned that the waiter is Bulgarian, and speaks four different languages, English not being his first. “I am not sure if he got confused as to what he was saying, or how he was saying it," MacLeod explained.

Advertising

MacLeod also said he planned to reach out to Gage and McKinnon, but there's been no update on that.

As you can imagine, Twitter wasn't happy about Gage and McKinnon's treatment.

you would think that hate would be more of an ambiance killer than sharing dessert. — Elisa (@ElisaWilding) August 21, 2017

What? Were they having sex on the table? — TheVeryBestBlog.com (@TheVeryBestBlog) August 21, 2017

Advertising

"Hahaha, okay waiter go get your boss and let me get my phone so I can start recording this shit." — criticaldick (@criticaldick) August 21, 2017

The restaurant's excuse is the waiter doesnt speak great English. He used the word "ambiance" COME ON!! 😡😡 — Elizabeth B. (@elizabethbaylor) August 21, 2017

Holy crap. 2017. — Elena (@hollywoodelena) August 21, 2017

Saliva-sharing is only appropriate between opposite genders? — Jane McLaughlin (@AskjaneMc) August 21, 2017

Advertising

I can't believe this nonsense is still happening. — Wunderkammer (@bercbon4) August 21, 2017

What's ironic is that, according to their website, The Prime Rib has been rated as one of the top five most romantic restaurants in the country by Food and Wine magazine. Maybe some should let the waiter in question know, because he certainly seems pretty good at ruining dates.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.