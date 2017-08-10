Advertising

Samantha Heaton was working an ordinary shift at the Buffalo Wild Wings on August 5, when something kind of out of the ordinary happened (and not in a good way), reports the Rock River Times. The server (who happens to be gay) was denied a tip by a family of five because they felt that her rainbow equality tattoo meant she didn't "love Jesus."

We know this because instead of leaving a tip on their bill of $60.55, they left a condescending note, reading, “Can’t tip someone who doesn’t love Jesus. Bad tatoo (sic).” Heaton told the River Rock Times, “I went above and beyond for this couple, and for them to leave that (note) kind of hurt."

Advertising

Heaton's coworker took a picture of the receipt and the tattoo and posted it on Facebook, writing,

I would just like to say that being gay does NOT MEAN you don't believe in God or Jesus. And people who are "religious" should not disrespect or act in such ways to other people. p.s., they spelled tattoo wrong.

It's not like Heaton said anything about Jesus, by the way. It's not like she introduced herself to the table by saying, "Hi, I'm Samantha, I'll be your server today and I hate Jesus."

Advertising

In fact, Heaton is a Christian, and those people tend to like Jesus a whole bunch. In her interview with the River Rock Times, Heaton made a very powerful statement:

I do believe in Jesus and God. I myself am a Christian. And, as a Christian, thou shall not judge. No matter how someone looks, you should love them for what’s in their heart and how they treat you—not for what is on the outside. . . What if one day their kids grow up and want to be with the same sex, are they going to disown them? Throw them on the street?”

Advertising

Heaton added that the parents were teaching their children very un-Christlike behavior. “The kids are going to be under the impression that it will be OK to discriminate against anybody,” Heaton said.

Heaton got a lot of support on Facebook, where people wrote messages of love and acceptance.

Advertising

The story is going viral, which is what Heaton and the coworker who posted the pic were hoping would happen. They're hoping to get the message to more people that anyone who belongs to or supports the LGBTQ community is not anti-Christian.

Speaking to the Rock River Times, Heaton said, “Someone asked me the other day if I would go back in time and get the same tattoo and I said, ‘No I would get it bigger." Right on!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.