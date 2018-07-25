A woman claims she was tricked into having sex with another woman who was wearing a prosthetic penis.

Catfish extraordinaire Gayle Newland stands accused of luring an unnamed plaintiff into a relationship by pretending to be a man. Because she blindfolded them.
To be clear: if Gayle Newland really did lure a woman under false pretenses into have sex with her, that is sexual assault. However, most people seem to be losing sight of this fact, because the story as a whole is so completely WTF. Here are some of the details of the case against Gayle Newland, as reported by The Guardian:
Gayle Newland, 25, has admitted creating a fake Facebook profile in order to meet girls, using a photo of a good-looking Asian man she called Kye Fortune. But she denies misleading a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Newman wearing a prosthetic penis after they had intercourse, during which the woman wore a blindfold.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had earlier testified to having willingly worn the blindfold during numerous sexual encounters with someone she believed was Kye Fortune. She said Kye told her he was recovering from a brain tumour and did not want her to see his scars.
Gayle Newland's lawyers are claiming that the plaintiff knew all along what was going on, and that the enigmatic "Kye Fortune" was a shared fantasy between the two women. The unnamed woman is denying this, though she admits how insane the whole situation sounds:
“Every time I met up with Kye Fortune, I either had the mask on already or he would wait outside the door and I would put it on. I was so desperate to be loved. It’s pathetic, so desperate for love, so desperate.”
“If I could go back and scream at me, I would. It does look ridiculous on paper.”
Yes. It does. Apparently, "Kye Fortune" said he had this really great friend, Gayle Newland, who would escort the plaintiff back and forth from "Kye's" house, and do the blindfolding, then leave the two lovers to themselves. The plaintiff finally became suspicious and ripped the blindfold off, seeing Newland wearing bandages, a woolen hat and an “ultra cyberskin penis."
As for Newland, why would she go to such extreme lengths in what was surely an untenable situation?
She said she originally created the male persona when she was 13 because she knew she was attracted to girls but found it difficult to talk to them as herself. Newland told the jury: “I’m pretty sure every single person in my school was straight. It’s not a conversation we ever had.”
She broke down in the witness box when asked to explain why she created Kye. “I had never spoken to any gay people and especially in those years you didn’t see gay people on television. It was quite a negative thing. I just felt that speaking to people [in real life] I couldn’t really be myself.”
That is so freaking sad. Unless it's just a huge lie?