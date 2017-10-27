Girl accidentally hits on Verizon employee in year's most awkward miscommunication.

Dealing with customer service representatives is the virtual version of going to the DMV: it sucks.

But every now and then, a customer service rep proves that generalization to be wildly untrue.

A conversation between Verizon rep Jessica and a customer recently went viral on Twitter due to the funniest, most unexpected miscommunication of the year.

i’m just trying to look at my phone bill and Jessica thinks i’m gassing her up pic.twitter.com/bDZu9or6Ph — Sam Keegan (@keegstand_) October 25, 2017

Jessica asked for the customer's billing PIN, to which she got the response "CUTE." Jessica misinterpreted the message and thought it was a compliment, replying, "Thanks :) Haha." The customer was quick to clear things up, explaining that CUTE was not a compliment...but their PIN.

The tweet quickly blew up, garnering over 66,000 likes and plenty of praise (and jokes) from the people of Twitter.

Jessica when she read it pic.twitter.com/877n9OY660 — IG: Sammyalfonso (@THEGUAYNABOGOD) October 27, 2017

okay I got your pin now 🤔🤔 what's your username — chris booth (@chris_booth16) October 27, 2017