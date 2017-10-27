Girl accidentally hits on Verizon employee in year's most awkward miscommunication.

Dealing with customer service representatives is the virtual version of going to the DMV: it sucks.
But every now and then, a customer service rep proves that generalization to be wildly untrue.
A conversation between Verizon rep Jessica and a customer recently went viral on Twitter due to the funniest, most unexpected miscommunication of the year.
Jessica asked for the customer's billing PIN, to which she got the response "CUTE." Jessica misinterpreted the message and thought it was a compliment, replying, "Thanks :) Haha." The customer was quick to clear things up, explaining that CUTE was not a compliment...but their PIN.
The tweet quickly blew up, garnering over 66,000 likes and plenty of praise (and jokes) from the people of Twitter.
However, there's a little more to this story. Sam Keegan, who posted the viral tweet, is not actually the one who had the conversation with Jessica.
Turns out, his friend Allie is the one whose billing PIN is CUTE. She tweeted a screenshot of her texting conversation with Keegan, where he offered to "re tweet" (I guess he meant tweet?) the screenshot.
The internet seemed to be more shook by the fact that Keegan got all the credit for Allie's post than they were by how funny the exchange with Jessica was.
Here's hoping Allie changes her billing PIN before it's too late.