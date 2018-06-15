Girl gets poison ivy in her eyes. The Internet—and her sister—delights in how hilarious she looks.

First, 21-year-old Emily Petrozza had to suffer through the pain of a terrible reaction to poison ivy on her eyes. Then, she was publicly humiliated by her loving sister, Lauren, who posted pictures and a video of Emily to Twitter. To truly understand the effect of the plant on Petrozza, you must first see her sans-inflamed eyes. This is her with her 17-year-old sister:

This is Emily after getting attacked by poison ivy.

A little while later, she looked much worse.

Lauren shared these pictures with this important memo.

DONT GET POISON IVY ON YOUR EYES pic.twitter.com/yy9oOf2sHM — Laur (@lauren_petrozza) June 13, 2016

BuzzFeed spoke with Emily, who explained that she'd been fishing with a friend and taking care of feral cats in her home state of Connecticut. After that, the rash appeared on her arm. Then it migrated like the plague. On Sunday night she went to bed with "little red bumps" on her eyes. Upon waking, Emily was in tears because she caught sight of her face in the mirror. Her eyes had turned into miniature balloons.