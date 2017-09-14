Advertising

Sometimes strange things happen in the world that seem totally inexplicable. I don't mean like Donald Trump becoming President of the U.S., I mean the little flaws in reality that make you wonder if and how what you just experienced could possibly have happened.

The logical among us will try to figure them out, because there has to be a reason, right? But some of us just accept that weird shit happens in the universe. These occurrences are sometimes referred to as "glitches in the Matrix," a nod to the part in The Matrix where Neo (Keanu Reeves) sees a black cat walking by, and a few seconds later, sees the same black cat walking by, the exact same way. He chalks it up to deja-vu, but it was really a "glitch in the Matrix."

Advertising

The ol' "glitch in the Matrix" is a popular topic on Reddit, where people shared their best stories of weird, unexplainable occurrences. Some are creepier than others, but all of them are just utterly peculiar.

1. Xtremeradness lived an X-Files episode. My grandpa was one of those jaded, "I don't have emotions" kind of guys, even more so after his wife (my grandma) passed away naturally. One Thanksgiving night, he just stood up and start talking to everyone very closely and intimately, hugging people, telling them he is proud and loved them, and that grandma was so happy to have the family she does; just basically acting 180 degrees opposite from his normal self. That night, a burglar broke into his house and shot my grandpa dead when he tried to stop him from stealing a jewelry box from the living room (confirmed by the burglar, as written in the police report). We opened that box up when we were clearing out his house, and it had his and grandma's wedding bands in it... which creeped all of us out BIG TIME because he lost his wedding ring about a decade earlier. I'm not sleeping tonight after recalling this story :( 2. HadesSmiles got metaphysical Chinese food. Me and my friend were at a Chinese Restaurant, and we ordered a General Tso chicken Dinner and a shrimp lo mein dish. When we sat down we took out both boxes and set them on the table about two feet apart. My friend opens the first box and we see a shrimp lo mein dish. It has all the things in there...noodles. Shrimp. Fried rice. He closes the box and opens the other box. Inside that box is another shrimp lo mein dish. Shrimp. Noodles. Fried Rice. "oh" I think, "they must have mixed the order." I was just about to say this when my friend says out loud "looks like they made a mistake and gave us two..." as he opens up the first box again. Inside of it is a General tso chicken dinner order. General tso chicken, white rice, and an egg roll. He froze and looked at me...I looked back at him...and we sat in silence. it took us five or so minutes to collect ourselves. I have no idea what the fuck happened. 3. I'm not sure how superunhappyfuntime still eats eggs at all.

Advertising

We have a breakfast laid on at work every morning, just a simple buffet of eggs, bacon what have you. Nothing huge and it's really only to feed about a dozen people or so. I am usually one of the first guys from my team to get to work and the kitchen was deserted as usual. I walked into the little kitchen, there was a ceramic egg tray thing with 12 eggs in it, like the bottom half of an egg carton with a socket for each egg. All spaces are filled with warm freshly boiled eggs. I take one, walk over to the garbage bin, shuck the shell then I walk back over to the food and stop dead. There are 12 eggs in the tray again. No one entered the room while I was peeling the thing. I touched the mystery egg it was the same temp as the other eggs around it. Not a big thing, nothing major, but something very strange. Given one does not get presented with strange eggs from a parallel universe every day I peeled and ate that one too. TL:DR - Found strange quantum egg at breakfast. Ate it. Did not gain super powers.

Advertising

4. Sounds like klsi832 had a rough day.

This happened to me in third grade, and it scared me so much I started crying and had to go to the office to talk to the principal about it. I was in the hallway for misbehaving, and my neighbor Tad (a year younger than me) came walking out of a class to my right, passed in front of me and headed down some stairs. We said "hi" to each other. About 20 seconds later, he walked out of the same class, passed in front of me, and headed down the stairs. I just stared at him, confused and afraid, and he looked back like "why the f are you looking at me like that". I never realized how much it was like Matrix deja vu.

Advertising

5. WittyRepost and his girlfriend communicated romantically. In a Romance language, I mean.

Several years ago I woke up in bed next to my (now ex) girlfriend and we had a conversation in fluent French. I got up and got in the shower, and as the water started running I realized, neither of us spoke French. When I got out I asked her about it. She remembered it happening but was as confused as I was. I can't even remember what we talked about because I don't fucking speak French. Brains are weird.

6. Did pistacchio hear the voice of God? Car God?

When I was like 10 or 11 I was going to the beach with my aunt and her friends. There were two cars of us. To get there we had to go through a very large industrial area. We didn't know the direction, so our car was following the other. Suddenly, they did an unexpected turn and so our driver had to take a sharp bend. In that moment we heard a very clear, loud voice inside the car saying laughing "Sharp bend, hm?!". The driver immediately hit the brakes. We looked at each other, puzzled: we all recognized it as a voice not belonging to any of us. In the very same time, we noticed that the other car has stopped as well. The other driver got out of the car with a scared face and shouted to us: "Did... did you hear that as well?". They heard the very same thing inside their car. The area around was full deserted.

Advertising

7. Leafygreenmountain's phone got a call from the Other Side.

A little backstory...I was a total idealist back in high school so when choosing a college I chose to go somewhere that none of my friends were attending so that I could strike out on my own in a "finding myself" sort of way. Well I ended up making a few really close friends my first semester. I mean, these guys became like family to me in a matter of months. One day during winter break one of those guys, my buddy Kimbo, had gone back home to visit friends and family and on his return trip to our college he hit a bad patch of ice and got into a car accident and was killed….it hurt like a son of a bitch for a long time and I still think about him all the time but anyways a few weeks after Kimbo's accident me and the rest of the guys were getting back from a party off campus and as we were standing outside our dorm building smoking a cig I felt my phone vibrating and when I pulled it out I saw that I was getting a call from Kimbo's phone! Dumbfounded, I showed my friends the phone quickly and then answered. When I picked up it just went directly to his voicemail which played the same message it always had…..It never happened again and we never really talked about it but for me it was one of those "someone's looking after me" moments. I hadn't been doing very well after his death but seeing his name show up on my cellphone screen one final time made me feel a whole lot better for a time and really helped me get out of the slump I was in. I have no idea how his phone could've possibly called me and I doubt I ever will but this was one "glitch in the matrix" that I'll forever be thankful for. Rest in peace, Kim. But feel free to call again.

Advertising

8. Kensomniac basically saw the end of Repo Man IRL.

This reminded me of an experience that happened to me and my family.. my brother was driving my mother and I home one day, a few years back.. when all the sudden my mother looks out the window (she's in the back seat, I'm tall and it sucks to get into the back) and says "Is that a car?" I look out my window and see something in the sky.. it was dark colored, glossy, and looked incredibly like a 1980's model Cadillac.. we're all sober, it's just a little bit before sunset, and we're driving through the middle of my town. My brother looked over and saw it too, but didn't get a chance to look at it as much.. I could make out headlights, windshield, door handles, and tires.. everything really. It was above a highway and about 150 yds out. TLDR - My family and I saw a flying car.

Advertising

9. The man karmacorn saw probably did not have a doppelganger.

My kid and I were driving off an exit ramp from the highway, and there's a light at the end of the ramp. I was behind a heavy guy with a ponytail in an avocado green Gremlin, and he had a prism dangling from his rearview mirror that was flashing me in the eyes in a really irritating way. My kid remarked that his car was ugly and I told her how those cars were popular in the seventies. When the light turned green, he went right, we went left. The next block down is another light, and we pull up right behind an avocado green Gremlin, heavy guy driving with ponytail, prism dangling from rearview mirror. There is no conceivable way he could have gotten there ahead of us without pulling a u-turn and passing us (there were no cross streets heading the other direction for nearly a mile), and my kid and I both shouted "No way!" when we realized he was somehow in front of us again. He either had a doppleganger who drove the same car with the same prism, or something was up with space and time. We could have gone straight when the light changed and followed him, but we turned off and went a longer way home because we were really freaked out.

Advertising

10. Deathmoon68's glitch defies physics.

I was in class one day, sitting in a group of three people including myself. We were talking and my friend dropped his pen on the desk. I saw it stall in mid air for a second then drop on his desk. My friend asked "Did anyone else see that?" All my friends saw it, and it was just the weirdest thing I've ever seen. To this day I have no explanation for it.

11. ChaosMotor and The Snack That Came Back.

I was eating popcorn in front of the TV and dropped a piece. When it should have hit the ground, I heard a faint "pop" noise. My mom was a stickler about messes, so I looked all over, under the couch, under the TV stand, everywhere, and couldn't find that popcorn. About a year later, I'm watching TV again, and I hear the same faint "pop". I look down, and right between my feet, is a freshly popped kernel of popcorn. I picked it up, and it was still warm. I'd been sitting there for at least an hour, and there was nobody else in the room. Quantum popcorn.

Advertising

12. Parrot-Tamer's story is creepier than most.

At 12 years of age my mom let me stay in the truck as she went grocery shopping. As I wait I see an old Guy walking towards the truck with an indescribable look at me as if I know too much. he stops 5 feet from the truck looks at me for a coupple seconds and heads back the exact way he came. it was rather traumatic for some reason andvery confusing at that age. 5-6 years later my dad was showing me home videos of us at Yellowstone. at old faithful I noticed the same Guy,same look, same clothes peering at us on camera and at me through the TV. I'm freaked out just telling this.

Advertising

13. Look closely at thfrbiddn1's picture. WHERE IS THAT EXTRA HAND COMING FROM?

Picture of my friends when they were younger, we've been trying to figure out who's hand is making the thumbs up behind the kid on the right. http://i.imgur.com/X1uD2.jpg View post on imgur.com

14. Sarax11's life might have been saved by someone he wasn't sure existed.

When I was around 20, a few years ago, I kept having dreams about a woman with long black hair named Aroura [ pronounced A-roar-uh) . They were different dreams but for some reason, her distinct face and name always ended up in them. It got to the point where I would wake up frustrated and confused, trying to google her name or find out how I was connected to her. After a few months she stopped showing up and I dismissed it, thinking my brain was just being a "scumbag." Fast forward a few years later, Halloween 2009, I'm in the car with a friend stopped at a gas station. I'm about to pull out and merge onto a highway when I get a phone call from a random number, so I stop the car but no one answered. There was a person behind me who grew impatient, honked at me, and then swerved in front of me instead of waiting for 2 seconds for me to move. Second they get on the highway, some silver civic loses control of their wheel and crashes into the car that swerved in front of me. I called the cops and waited at the gas station for them to come. Turns out the drivers of both cars died. It 100% would of been me if I hadn't of got that phone call. Called it back a few hours later out of gratitude and curiosity, rang 3 times and went to voicemail. "Hi, you've reached aurora, please leave your name and number." Never had goosebumps like that in me life. Called it again the next day, because I was that confused about the whole situation.. Some woman answers, we get to talking, I tell her my entire story including the dreams I had. She tells me she doesn't know how I got her number and that she never called me as far as she remembers. Weird. Ask her if she has a facebook to confirm if she is in fact the woman in my dreams. Check her facebook, holy fuck, it's her. If that's not a glitch in the matrix then I'm just bat shit crazy.

Advertising

15. Glares helpfully added a drawing.

No one ever believes me when I tell them this. I was in high school and took a right out of my math class. I walked for quite some time when, absent-mindingly looking around, noticed I had just passed the classroom I thought I came out of some time ago. I drew it so you could better picture it: http://i.imgur.com/7ejG7.jpg View post on imgur.com

16. It's almost as if counter-strike got bitten by a radioactive locker.

Middle school, the entire 8th grade class had to do this thing called a "cultural fair" where we research our lineage/cultural roots, and present it after school at night for all families to see. Me and a buddy are cruising the empty halls out of boredom before the whole thing starts and for some stupid reason, I bet him 10 bucks I can open any locker, and he gets to choose which one. He takes my bet and picks a random locker. He jiggles the handle and spins the dial on this a few times to make sure it's locked. I remember, it was locker #424. So I look at him, go "Psssshhh! Watch this..." I spin it, 6 right, 24 left, 34 right. I remember thinking, these numbers sound right in my head. The latch lifts up and it swings open.

Advertising

17. KILLALLEXTREMISTS's friend's answering machine was actually a portal to a different dimension.

This happened about 15 years ago. I called my friend up and he wasn't home so I left a message on his answering machine. I said, "Hey, it's me KILLALLEXTREMISTS. Sorry I missed you, call you later. Bye." And then I hung up and left the house. I made no other calls. Later that day he called back and he says, "Wow, that was quite a message you left. Who was that girl you were talking to?" I was like, "What are you talking about? I wasn't talking to any girl!" Well, as it turns out the message didn't end after I said "Bye". I had to go over to his house and listen to this message a few times. After my initial message that I did leave (as quoted above) there was a slight pause and it continues on for another 30-40 seconds or so with me talking to some girl. It was my voice, but a conversation I never had with a girl whose voice I didn't recognize. You could compare it to the message I know I did leave and the two voices were indistinguishable. Not just the voice but, you know, talking mannerisms. It was my voice. Also, references to my occupation and activities were the same. Basically, in this conversation I was talking to this girl about going skiing but I had to go down to my shop and work on a car first, which totally correlated to me. Then the message just stopped. It was recorded on one of those digital answering machines that recorded the message to a chip so there was no tape I could have taken and had analyzed, unfortunately. Also, neither I nor my friend had party lines so that's not an explanation. It was very freaky, I can't explain it. TL;DR: I may have connected to an alternate universe through a telephone answering machine.

Advertising

18. EmotiveBubble shared a dream.

I think the strangest glitch I've found was back when I was in highschool. I was talking to a friend on the phone, describing a dream I had about an ice skating rink, and then he starts to describe the rest of the dream to me from the opposite point of view. It was awhile ago so I don't remember everything, but we both described the scenery, what the people were doing, etc... It freaked me out when it happened.

19. Matics must know that creepy toy is coming back—and this time it'll be angry.

My dad had this little toy monkey that he used to call his "favorite child" and tease me and my siblings with it. Not in a bad way, but it was really frustrating to us and we spent hours trying to steal it from him. Well anyways, one day we finally got it and threw it into the garbage after drawing on it and mangling it for a bit. We My dad laughed and searched for it a bit but basically figured we had thrown it out and gave up after a week or so. Anyways, a few years later (when I was about 17), I'm walking down the street in Toronto (I don't live in TO, was just visiting friends) and see this little orange object on the side of the road. When I walk over to it, I pick it up and see that it was the EXACT SAME FUCKING MONKEY. It even had the black sharpie lines on it from when we drew all over it. I honestly cannot even come up with the chances of that happening, especially considering our garbage is sent to a local dump and is nowhere near Toronto. EDIT: I actually took it with me and killed it with fire just so I knew it wouldn't come back again.

Advertising

20. What A_lot_of_italics experienced sounds like more than a 'glitch.'

As I type this I am already feeling Deja-vu. I've always wanted to share this part of my life with someone but have never been able to. So... I'll just tell a bunch of people on the internet. One day I was walking to work and all of a sudden had an urge to walk a different path than usual. I work downtown in a big city. It was a strange spur of the moment urge to walk a different way that changed my life forever. I turned into an alley I had never seen before. As I remember it, I made it about fifteen feet or so when an actual "glitch" happened. Everything in my mind scrambled. I felt like I didn't have a body anymore, just that I was a semi-conscious entity floating through some weird dimension. All of a sudden in the array of different colors and shapes a vision came to me. It was a bunch of strange looking people that in my mind resembled businessmen in suits. They looked startled and panicked that I could see them. One of the "people" made a quick movement and everything turned to black. When I regained normality, I was on a completely different street. It was the same street that I always use to walk to work. I felt sick, and severely disturbed/depressed. I've never done any hard drugs, never experienced any hallucinations, never have had anything like this happen to me. The weird thing is, when the glitch was correcting itself and I could see those "people" watching me like a caged animal I had the feeling that I knew I was being controlled. It still bothers me very much to this day. TL;DR Had a moment of spontaneity, caused a real life glitch, life has seemed different ever since.

Advertising

21. Desk_jockey26 had a truly terrifying morning.

My dad used to get up Around 3AM every morning for work. Starting at a very early age I would wake up on my own and wander downstairs to see him before he left. One morning when I was about 4 years old, I made it to the bottom of the stairs and noticed that the front door was ajar. I opened it up and saw my father in his favorite workshirt making his way down the driveway to his truck in his typical workoufit (plaid shirt and dickies). I swung the door open wide and yelled for him to come back for a hug before he left. He slowly turned around and just STARED at me and started walking back towards the house. He was looking so strangely at me that it started to scare me and I began crying and asking what was wrong. Just as he had almost reached me a pair of arms encircled me from behind in a bear hug. I turned my head to see my understandably freaked out father staring at his doppleganger (in the SAME outfit). The double took one look at my dad and ran down the driveway, meanwhile my dad yanked me in the house and locked the door. Wierdest morning EVER. Never did quite figure that one out. I would not trust my 4 year old memory of the event if it wasn't also witnessed by my father. He wont really talk about it these days but my mom has since told me that he called out of work and she spent the day reassuring him he wasn't a nutcases. TL/DR - Dad and I met his equally freaked out doppleganger at 3am in our own driveway

Advertising

22. Samreich's story is a reminder to never trust a guy in a trenchcoat and fedora.

My family owns a house on Cape Cod. The previous owner was a white supremacist with an autistic son named Jimmy. Jimmy was known for putting on a trench coat and fedora, climbing trees, and shooting cats and dogs with a BB gun. When my parents moved into the house, they found a bunch of Nazi paraphernalia in a bedroom. They put it in the shed, told the former owner they had a week to get rid of it, and then threw it out. Of course, at the age of seven, I didn't know any of this. That's when I was "visited" five nights in a row by a figure in a trench coat and fedora. He didn't have any detail; he looked like a silhouette, like he was being powerfully backlit but with no light source. He would stand in the corner of the room, or sit there crouched, or sit on the bed opposite mine (my brother's bed, but he was at summer camp at the time). One time, he sat in a rocking chair, and when I looked later, he was gone but the chair was still rocking. After a few nights of this, I told my parents about it. My mom called it a nightmare, but my dad was intrigued. He told me to tell the figure, "Jimmy, I don't have your stuff." So the next night, when the figure appeared again in the corner of the room, I said, "Jimmy, I don't have your stuff." And Jimmy walked right over to me, put his face an inch away from mine, and then disappeared. I never saw him again. Years later, I found out about the history of the house. I've often wondered if I had heard it before, and somehow suppressed it and then imagined my encounters with Jimmy. But he was and remains entirely vivid to me.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.