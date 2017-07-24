Advertising

A $12.99 tote bag is causing some drama on the Internet. Remember The Dress and all the havok it wreaked? This BelleChic bag is like that, except some people read it and see "my favorite color is glitter." Others read it and see "my favorite color is Hitler."

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

Twitter was quick to pile on the company, who had to address the typeface accusations. A lot of WWII puns ensued.

This friends, is a PRIME example of why typography is so important https://t.co/W00RJSLgnX — HaileyMarie☀️ (@HappyHayHay25) July 25, 2017

Lmfao wow when choosing the font goes wrong. https://t.co/CXJJ4M2VJg — Yam Yardie 🇯🇲 (@_KingsCourt) July 25, 2017

How did the designers Nazi this https://t.co/6MbyiqTPR0 — Davis (@davispemberton) July 24, 2017

FONTS ARE IMPORTANT, GUYS https://t.co/BU56gkRb4u — Paige Sawler (@littleonepaige) July 24, 2017

This is what happens when you don't have any Germans in your design team. #diversity https://t.co/buJODJUr93 — ju_les (@ju_les) July 24, 2017

Matt Molen, Chief Marketing Officer for BelleChic, spoke to Allure and confirmed that the bag has been redesigned with a new, more clear font. "While I realize that most of the social media buzz and commentary has been tongue-in cheek, the type of abhorrent sentiment conveyed as part of the misinterpretation absolutely does not align with our company values, nor is it something we would ever want to encourage or support," said Molen.

Sorry, craft-loving Nazis. The old design is now retired.

