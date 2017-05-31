Google Trends just released their annual list of each state's most misspelled word. And as if it wasn't enjoyable enough to make fun of Rhode Island for Googling how to spell the simple word "liar" so many times, Google themselves made a spelling mistake this year. What a wonderful gift to everyone.
See if you can find it, and we'll even narrow it down to the East Coast for you:
"Ninety." They misspelled Washington, D.C.'s most misspelled word, writing it as "nintey." They later corrected the graphic.
The rest of the map is always an enjoyable way to laugh at one other. It's calculated by Google employees, who checked what word each state Googles "how to spell" most between January 1st and April 30th of 2017.
Behold, the map of ineptitude.
California sings America the ____.
Wisconsin gets confused about itself.
And Maine has a pretty tough one. Respect.
Kudos to Massachusetts for changing their most misspelled word from last year's "Massachusetts." Also kudos to the nation, in general, for learning how to spell "cancelled" and "desert," last year's top results.
The good ole' USA also got a lot less interested in spelling "leprechaun" this year.
Here's the full list, via the Washington Post:
- Alabama: pneumonia
- Alaska: schedule
- Arizona: tomorrow
- Arkansas: chihuahua
- California: beautiful
- Colorado: tomorrow
- Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Delaware: hallelujah
- Washington, D.C.: ninety
- Florida: receipt
- Georgia: gray
- Hawaii: people
- Idaho: quote
- Illinois: pneumonia
- Indiana: hallelujah
- Iowa: vacuum
- Kansas: diamond
- Kentucky: beautiful
- Louisiana: giraffe
- Maine: pneumonia
- Maryland: special
- Massachusetts: license
- Michigan: pneumonia
- Minnesota: beautiful
- Mississippi: nanny
- Missouri: maintenance
- Montana: surprise
- Nebraska: suspicious
- Nevada: available
- New Hampshire: difficult
- New Jersey: twelve
- New Mexico: bananas
- New York: beautiful
- North Carolina: angel
- North Dakota: dilemma
- Ohio: beautiful
- Oklahoma: patient
- Oregon: sense
- Pennsylvania: sauerkraut
- Rhode Island: liar
- South Carolina: chihuahua
- South Dakota: college
- Tennessee: chaos
- Texas: maintenance
- Utah: disease
- Vermont: Europe
- Virginia: delicious
- Washington: pneumonia
- West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Wisconsin: Wisconsin
- Wyoming: priority
You really have to hand it to Connecticut and West Virginia for wanting to spell "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" so badly. And you have to wonder why Mississippi needs the correct spelling of "nanny."
And then there's Wisconsin. Sweet, beautiful Wisconsin.
Now excuse me while I spell check this post nine thousand times.