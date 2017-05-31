Advertising

Google Trends just released their annual list of each state's most misspelled word. And as if it wasn't enjoyable enough to make fun of Rhode Island for Googling how to spell the simple word "liar" so many times, Google themselves made a spelling mistake this year. What a wonderful gift to everyone.

See if you can find it, and we'll even narrow it down to the East Coast for you:

"Ninety." They misspelled Washington, D.C.'s most misspelled word, writing it as "nintey." They later corrected the graphic.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

The rest of the map is always an enjoyable way to laugh at one other. It's calculated by Google employees, who checked what word each state Googles "how to spell" most between January 1st and April 30th of 2017.

Behold, the map of ineptitude.

California sings America the ____.

Google Trends

Wisconsin gets confused about itself.

Google Trends

And Maine has a pretty tough one. Respect.

Google Trends

Kudos to Massachusetts for changing their most misspelled word from last year's "Massachusetts." Also kudos to the nation, in general, for learning how to spell "cancelled" and "desert," last year's top results.

The good ole' USA also got a lot less interested in spelling "leprechaun" this year.

Here's the full list, via the Washington Post:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington, D.C.: ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: Wisconsin

Wyoming: priority

You really have to hand it to Connecticut and West Virginia for wanting to spell "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" so badly. And you have to wonder why Mississippi needs the correct spelling of "nanny."

And then there's Wisconsin. Sweet, beautiful Wisconsin.

Now excuse me while I spell check this post nine thousand times.

