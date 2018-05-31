Google released a map of the most misspelled words in the U.S. by state. Oh, Wisconsin.

Google Trends, possessor of all knowledge in the world, released a map showing the most looked up "how to spell _____" word in each state of the U.S. If you have trouble spelling pneumonia or beautiful, you're not alone, because people in a few different states had trouble with those words. If you have trouble spelling Wisconsin, on the other hand, you just might be from Wisconsin.

Here's a closer look at the map.

People in Arkansas had the most trouble with chihuahua, while Louisiana struggled with giraffes. A few states wondered about hallelujah and maintenance, while Georgia (probably) wanted to know, is it "gray" or "grey"? Virginia's was "delicious," while Pennsylvania's was sauerkraut. And supercalifragilisticexpialidocious showed up more than once.