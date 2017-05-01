Advertising

Making fun of goths is a tale as old as time. And while that might seem cruel, it's not like making fun of goths will make them sadder than they already are.

So when Minneapolis playwright Max Sparber witnessed a young woman living out the ultimate gothic fantasy, he had to take a photo and share it on Twitter.

Sure, you're goth, but are you dejectedly riding the subway with your raven goth? pic.twitter.com/KDboTBUI2O — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) April 29, 2017

"Sure, you're goth, but are you dejectedly riding the subway with your raven goth?" he wrote in the caption. Because ICYMI, this Marilyn Manson doppelgänger is holding a LIVE RAVEN. This moment couldn't be any more goth if Tim Burton produced and directed it himself which, for all we know, he did.

And apparently Twitter is gaga for goth. Because the responses have been glorious.

Doomed to ride the train they are

To every station near and far

Never to step out the door

Until the train runs nevermore — Trevor S Valle (@tattoosandbones) April 29, 2017

Quoth the raven, "mind the gap!" — Josh Matheson (@JoshMathesonj) April 30, 2017

Where is she going?

The end. She will get off at the end. — Toni Erdmann (@kramwest1) April 29, 2017

They are bound to the train by a curse, doomed to ride until they find a kindred soul. — On a Claire Day (@thedailyclaire) April 29, 2017

This is a moscow metro train, you get a free curse with your metrocard up here — Lil Trotskii (@Ronando) April 29, 2017

Many people are jealous.

I want a raven — 🙋🏾💪🏽💜 (@Dominican_tri) April 29, 2017

Same tbh — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) April 29, 2017

Right? Damn, yer own raven. — Rachel M. (@Rktoothis) April 29, 2017

But there are things to consider before you go try and buy a raven at your local PetCo.:

They just poop on you and try to peck your eye out. Also destroy things. Not great pets. — Krzysztof Sakrejda (@sakrejda) April 29, 2017

Still better than children tbh — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) April 29, 2017

Children do all of those things and you have to feed them and you can't just let them out of a cage to fly free and never return — 🙋🏾💪🏽💜 (@Dominican_tri) April 29, 2017

In conclusion: if you're looking to step up your goth game this summer, consider getting some black ice cream instead of an actual pet raven to tote on the subway with you. But if you are looking for a pet to ruin your life, consider having a child.

