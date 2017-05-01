Making fun of goths is a tale as old as time. And while that might seem cruel, it's not like making fun of goths will make them sadder than they already are.
So when Minneapolis playwright Max Sparber witnessed a young woman living out the ultimate gothic fantasy, he had to take a photo and share it on Twitter.
"Sure, you're goth, but are you dejectedly riding the subway with your raven goth?" he wrote in the caption. Because ICYMI, this Marilyn Manson doppelgänger is holding a LIVE RAVEN. This moment couldn't be any more goth if Tim Burton produced and directed it himself which, for all we know, he did.
And apparently Twitter is gaga for goth. Because the responses have been glorious.
Many people are jealous.
But there are things to consider before you go try and buy a raven at your local PetCo.:
In conclusion: if you're looking to step up your goth game this summer, consider getting some black ice cream instead of an actual pet raven to tote on the subway with you. But if you are looking for a pet to ruin your life, consider having a child.