Grandma goes viral for doing the most grandma thing possible.

Not to mock this sweet grandmother at all, but this is honestly hilarious. This is about the most grandma thing a grandma could do.
A Twitter user named Cam (@camcamgarner) posted a tweet of her grandmother trying to record the half time show at a ball sports game with her smart phone. Only, as a nice man pointed out, she was filming it backwards.
The tweet has gone completely viral, with 55,000 retweets and over 160,000 likes.
And Twitter could not stop laughing (and a lot of "awww"-ing, too). That mysterious man is now an internet hero.
Thank goodness for the kindness of strangers.
