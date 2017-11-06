Grandma goes viral for doing the most grandma thing possible.

Jessie Dean Altman
Nov 06, 2017@12:43 PM
Not to mock this sweet grandmother at all, but this is honestly hilarious. This is about the most grandma thing a grandma could do.

A Twitter user named Cam (@camcamgarner) posted a tweet of her grandmother trying to record the half time show at a ball sports game with her smart phone. Only, as a nice man pointed out, she was filming it backwards.

The tweet has gone completely viral, with 55,000 retweets and over 160,000 likes.

And Twitter could not stop laughing (and a lot of "awww"-ing, too). That mysterious man is now an internet hero.

Thank goodness for the kindness of strangers.

