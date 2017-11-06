Grandma goes viral for doing the most grandma thing possible.

Not to mock this sweet grandmother at all, but this is honestly hilarious. This is about the most grandma thing a grandma could do.

A Twitter user named Cam (@camcamgarner) posted a tweet of her grandmother trying to record the half time show at a ball sports game with her smart phone. Only, as a nice man pointed out, she was filming it backwards.

My grama tried to video the half time show off her phone and ... pic.twitter.com/n3ddZQPt2B — Cam (@camcamgarner) November 5, 2017

The tweet has gone completely viral, with 55,000 retweets and over 160,000 likes.

And Twitter could not stop laughing (and a lot of "awww"-ing, too). That mysterious man is now an internet hero.

God bless that man — braili danielle (@yyagirlb) November 6, 2017

Honestly this man saying something is the real mvp — Vivian Banks  (@AshaSheikh) November 6, 2017