You're never too old for cosplay, as it turns out. Take, for example, this 87-year-old grandmother whom BuzzFeed identified as "Beverly from Georgia." She stole the show (and the hearts of the other attendees) when she showed up at Dragon Con decked out like Lady Olenna Tyrell from Game of Thrones.

Goals: This 85 year old at #DragonCon17. Cosplay for life! pic.twitter.com/jsgfdhEBnU — Noelle K. Adams (@pfangirl) September 2, 2017

This actually isn't the first year that Beverly has attended Dragon Con—according to BuzzFeed, she's been attending for years, along with her daughter and granddaughter. Apparently Beverly's daughter made Beverly's costume, and her granddaughter added the "Deal With It" sunglasses idea (extra points for that).

Beverly's granddaughter continued,

As a family, we've always loved dressing up, for renaissance faires or Halloween, in costumes or in other fun outfits. When my mother and I first started visiting Dragon Con, we would go with friends and dress up but not as any particular characters. We would stay at my grandmother's since she's not far outside of Atlanta, and so she would hear stories from us about the fun we were having over the weekend. Four years ago, my brother joined us and we all decided to make and do actual cosplays, and my grandmother, after having heard all about it, said she wanted to join in. We were already doing 'Game of Thrones' themed outfits, so Olenna Tyrell was the perfect choice for her.

But this year was Beverly's year to really shine, mostly due to the epic way in which (yeah, yeah, spoiler) Olenna Tyrell makes her grand exit from the show, and the line she utters to Jaime Lannister right beforehand, "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." We won't give away just what it is she wants Cersei to know, but when you find out, you will jump for joy.

Everyone there loved Beverly's costume, and Beverly apparently loved everyone's attention (so it was win-win, really). She got stopped for pictures every few feet. (It didn't hurt that Beverly's daughter, pushing the wheelchair, was dressed up as Brienne of Tarth.) Actually, it is. Her daughter dresses up as Brienne. — Noelle K. Adams (@pfangirl) September 3, 2017 Due to her advanced age and health concerns, this was probably the last year that Beverly will attend Dragon Con, but she for sure went out with a bang.

I missed her wearing her deal with it glasses, but I also got this- which I think is also rad. pic.twitter.com/zFyFNJ8QTc — Some call me Tim (@TheAbyssOfWhoa) September 3, 2017

Speaking to BuzzFeed, her granddaughter said, "[Beverly] absolutely loves the attention and interacting with people who stop her on the street or in the halls. After the completely unanticipated outpouring of support this year and just how many people have been adoring her we'll just have to see what wins out. But if this year was her last at the con, what a way to go!"

Thug (or Thorn) Life in Westeros - DragonCon 2017 Posted by Arian Hormozi on Saturday, September 2, 2017

