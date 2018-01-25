Impatient grandma burns grandson who hadn't wished her a happy birthday yet.

One thing about elderly people is that they tend to get up early. This is important when it comes to wishing your grandparents a happy birthday, because you've got to get it in there early or they'll feel ignored. Like this one dude, whose grandma sent him a text at 7 a.m. because he hadn't yet sent her a birthday text. Yes, that's 7 a.m. in the morning.

My grandma ain’t give nobody time to wake up good and brush they teeth this morning pic.twitter.com/28ld3tZPhV — Dae (@dae_gore) January 23, 2018

Twitter user @dae_gore tweeted, "My grandma ain't give nobody time to wake up good and brush they teeth this morning," and included a screenshot of the text he got from his grandmother on the morning of her birthday. It read, "Happy birthday to myself hadn't heard from my grandson thanks." DAMN.

And when he did try to wish her happy birthday? Total silence.

UPDATE: I texted her back and called. No reply — Dae (@dae_gore) January 23, 2018

He tweeted an update that read, "I texted her back and called. No reply." That is COLD.

But he tweeted a second update later, and this one had good news: "She finally answered after 12 hrs. Acted like she ain't know who I was. Promised I'd take her out for dinner next time I come home. Regained her whole memory lol."