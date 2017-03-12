This week, Wall Street's famous Charging Bull encountered a challenge in the form of "SHE" or the "Fearless Girl." The new statue, created by artist Kristen Visbal and commissioned by asset management firm State Street Global Advisors, appeared on the occasion of International Women's Day and will remain there through March as a call for the finance industry to address its gender inequalities. (Unfortunately, SSGA itself is part of the problem, but that's another story.)
But the girl hadn't been in place for more than a day before some Wall Street douche took it upon himself to defile it, much to the amusement of his equally douchey Wall Street friends.
Yeah, dude. Way to go. Because now and forever, you are a symbol of rape culture. And that comes from the first family of New York.
This is why we can't have nice things.