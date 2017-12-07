Thirsty guy uses death of Facebook friend's dad as an excuse to hit on him.

Reddit user JadeShade is going through a tough time as his father recently passed away. To remember his dad, JadeShade shared a photo of the two of them on Facebook. Typically, when photos of lost loved ones are shared online, the comments section fills with condolences. One of JadeShade's digital friends, however, took this time to hit on JadeShade. There's a moment in which the online friend could have rescued himself from the total cringe situation. Instead, the commenter makes everything worse.

The weird attempt at flirtation just kept going and going.

JadeShade has been clear that this totally happened. "I was skeptical at first but I knew for sure it was real after the 'z,'" he wrote.

JadeShade and this guy aren't close. "[H]e was an online friend from those MySpace times," JadeShade wrote. Hm, might be time to move on from that time in your life.

Fortunately, this weird interaction proved a light moment during this rough time. JadeShade shared, "I was so worn out by the whole day of family and phone calls that the absurdity of it all make me chuckle." JadeShade has not followed up with a response, which may be for the best.