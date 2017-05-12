Advertising

And today's Dumb Bigot on the Internet Award goes to..... this guy. He should not be honored.

The face of a guy who is about to get famous for the wrong reason.

If you haven't been acquainted yet, this is 35-year-old Alexander Downing. He went on a drunken, bigotry-fueled diatribe directed towards a Muslim family on a Texas beach last week and a video of the incident went viral.

And so did his mug shot.

Crying after being an abusive bigot is not a good look.

The family was trying to enjoy a private access beach in South Padre, Texas while on vacation for a family reunion, they explained in a caption on YouTube, when Downing approached them and started hurling Islamophobic slurs, threatening the family, yelling about Donald Trump (shocker: this guy is a Trump supporter), cursing and even grabbing his crotch, in front of their children, as the video (below) shows.

Horrible behavior. Also, illegal behavior. The family filmed the incident, including their call to the cops, who eventually showed up and arrested the guy, FOX 61 reports. But you already knew that from his history-making mugshot.

You can watch the very offensive, upsetting, NSFW tirade here, if you want:

The video was shared by Noria Alward, a member of the victimized family, who explained in the caption:

While enjoying our time at the beach during a family reunion, our kids and us had to experience ugliness and aggressiveness in the worse shape and form possible. We were staying at the South Padre Pearl hotel and went to the beach through their private access. My father was approached by two woman who were also enjoying their time. The women asked him to help with talking to a stranger who was harassing them. All my father said to the guy was "please enjoy your time and have fun and let everyone else here enjoy their time." The guy seemed to listen and walked away. He then came back to my father and started throwing racist comments. He was yelling so loud that my uncles and my brother came over from the water to see what was going on. The insane man came close to the kids and that's when my uncle stood up to him and defended us and the kids, including my 4 year old cousin, 4 and 2 year old nephews. The video here shows a glimpse of what we all had to experience.

Downing was charged with public intoxication following the incident in South Padre Island, Texas, FOX 61 reports.

The mugshot of the crying racist is going viral on Twitter where he is being relentlessly dragged, which is the very least of what he deserves.

(For the record, no shame in crying like a little girl! Unless you're a bigot.)

It's awful that this poor family had their family reunion ruined by this dude's horrific bigotry. And worse, incidents like this are not uncommon in the ol' US of A. But on a brighter note, at least the whole world got to see him cry.

After listening to his tirade then seeing that mugshot I couldn't help but laugh. Tonight's dinner? Justice is being served. — Danhner (@Danhner) May 11, 2017

