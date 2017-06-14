Advertising

A couple in the Scottish Borders are looking for a nanny for their two kids, aged five and seven. According to the job listing on a UK childcare site, the nanny would get to live in a "lovely, spacious, historic property with spectacular views," and have her own room with en-suite bathroom and private kitchen. The salary is £50,000 ($84,000), which is higher than usual, but there's a good reason for that—the house is apparently haunted.

The nanny's duties include preparing breakfast, getting the kids ready for school, dropping them off and picking them up, helping with homework and getting them ready for bed, and possibly dealing with some sort of poltergeist.

Advertising

The listing claims that the parents have lived in the house for 10 years and were told the house was "haunted" when they bought it. It states that they themselves haven't seen any supernatural activities in the house, but they've lost five nannies in the last year (they quit, they didn't get sucked through a portal into hell), with each nanny "citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving." You know, just your ordinary, run of the mill, definitely haunted house.

The wife, who wrote the listing, says that she and her husband are "both very busy professionals who are often required to work away and there are occasions, up to 4 nights per week, (weekdays only) when we will both be away and you will be at the property alone in sole charge." So, given that she'll be alone in the house a lot, with just two little kids to protect her, the perfect applicant should have experience working with children, a strong disposition, and ideally some ghost hunting equipment.

Advertising

If you think you're up for the task, you can apply here. But remember—it's BYOC (bring your own crucifix).

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.