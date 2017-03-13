Advertising

From the "mannequin challenge" to the "hot pepper challenge", you would think that these viral challenge videos couldn't get any stupider, but behold! The new "Hell Challenge" has arrived and it is every bit as hilarious as it is idiotic.

The "Hell Challenge" is simple enough in its execution— a teen asks their parent if "hell" is a curse word, and then proceed to use it in the subsequent conversation. Oh, and then they post the entire exchange on the internet, of course.

I tried y'all but you know my dad's a clown😂😂 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/DmzfvQU4s4 — vanessa herndon (@nessa2love) March 10, 2017

Because what teen would pass up the opportunity to sneakily curse out their parents?

She got up at the end and I got up and ran✌🏽 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/Gzd0t4bKqd — kayla (@KaylaElliott__) March 9, 2017

Sometimes it goes over surprisingly well.

Other times not so much.

So my sister did the #hellchallenge to my mom 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FNlWaH2u3g — chrysta janae🌸 (@chrystajanae) March 9, 2017

Oh teens. What stupid thing will they come up with next?

