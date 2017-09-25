We've all heard of "mansplaining," but now there's a new word in town for another type of annoying man behavior—"hepeating." The term, coined by astronomer and professor Nicole Gugliucci, is what happens "when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it."
Probably just about every woman in the world has dealt with a man's "hepeating" her at some point in their lifetime.
Usage: "Ugh, I got hepeated in that meeting again." Or, "He totally hepeated me!"— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017
This is the polite version of Twitter's "don't @ me."
If anyone tries mansplaining why that's "not a big deal," you will be publicly shamed. Just warning you. Anyway, enjoy your new word!— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017
And it isn't just women who are prone to the phenomenon of being hepeated, because it routinely happens to people of color as well.
So many folks deny that this happens. And yet so much evidence and research shows it happens to women AND black and brown men and women.— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 23, 2017
Twitter lets us share these stories from our own lives, but here are some helpful links with respect to race https://t.co/yET7G67GTM— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 23, 2017
... and gender https://t.co/PpZlFdlxV0— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 23, 2017
So basically it happens to just about anyone who is not a white man.
Sooo many people could relate to the agony of the hepeat.
Now when a woman's idea gets co-opted by a man, at least there's a word for it. So there's that.