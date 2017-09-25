Advertising

We've all heard of "mansplaining," but now there's a new word in town for another type of annoying man behavior—"hepeating." The term, coined by astronomer and professor Nicole Gugliucci, is what happens "when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it."

Probably just about every woman in the world has dealt with a man's "hepeating" her at some point in their lifetime.

This is the polite version of Twitter's "don't @ me."

And it isn't just women who are prone to the phenomenon of being hepeated, because it routinely happens to people of color as well.

So basically it happens to just about anyone who is not a white man.

Sooo many people could relate to the agony of the hepeat.

Now when a woman's idea gets co-opted by a man, at least there's a word for it. So there's that.

Sources: h/t Allure
