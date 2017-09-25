Advertising

We've all heard of "mansplaining," but now there's a new word in town for another type of annoying man behavior—"hepeating." The term, coined by astronomer and professor Nicole Gugliucci, is what happens "when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it."

My friends coined a word: hepeated. For when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017

Probably just about every woman in the world has dealt with a man's "hepeating" her at some point in their lifetime.

Usage: "Ugh, I got hepeated in that meeting again." Or, "He totally hepeated me!" — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017

This is the polite version of Twitter's "don't @ me."

If anyone tries mansplaining why that's "not a big deal," you will be publicly shamed. Just warning you. Anyway, enjoy your new word! — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017

And it isn't just women who are prone to the phenomenon of being hepeated, because it routinely happens to people of color as well.

So many folks deny that this happens. And yet so much evidence and research shows it happens to women AND black and brown men and women. — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 23, 2017

Twitter lets us share these stories from our own lives, but here are some helpful links with respect to race https://t.co/yET7G67GTM — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 23, 2017

So basically it happens to just about anyone who is not a white man.

I’m gonna go ahead and coin “rewhite” then, for every time a person of color says something and is ignored until a white person says it. https://t.co/nLptkvdNid — normal girl ✨ (@masterq_) September 24, 2017

It also works in the context of a PoC trying to speak at any point. — Camilo (@i_am_camilo) September 22, 2017

Sooo many people could relate to the agony of the hepeat.

My career is on continuous hepeat. https://t.co/JVWbEKIqZg — Rosie Bee (@WarriorRoseFit) September 23, 2017

Sort of like when Collins and Murkowski oppose new healthcare legislation, and McCain gets all the credit. — Candace L. Carr (@CCandyLuv) September 22, 2017

ALSO WORKS IN CONTEXT OF YOU SAYING SOMETHING TO A MAN, THEN HIM REPEATING EXACTLY WHAT YOU SAID IN A PATRONISING AUTHORITATIVE VOICE — Mark Brown (@MarkOneinFour) September 22, 2017

Now when a woman's idea gets co-opted by a man, at least there's a word for it. So there's that.

