He's not gonna get the Congressional Medal of Honor after what he pulled, but AJ Pelicci surely deserves that sort of accolade after thoroughly embarrassing national embarrassment Kellyanne Conway in an Instagram video on Friday.

At first, nothing seems unusual here—Pelicci appears to be shooting a video of himself with the Trump advisor now most famous for not knowing how couches work. Then you realize that Conway thinks he's setting them up for a photo, and Pelicci drops the bomb. Instead of "Say 'cheese,'" he tells her, "Say, 'I'm ruining America." What follows are an excruciating few seconds as Conway processes the comment and waits for him to snap the picture he was never going to take.

If the rest of Pelicci's Instagram account is anything to go by, he's been actively protesting the Trump administration for the entirety of its short existence. Maybe he should have been vetted before he was allowed to attend a party with White House staff? Then again, research isn't Team Trump's strong suit.

