Are you working on decorating a slave plantation-themed living room? Yes? Well, than Hobby Lobby is the place for you!

The conservative craft store is selling a fake cotton plant to give your home an autumnal, Antebellum feel, and Texas businesswoman's Daniell Rider's post went viral and sparked a debate on social media.

"This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves," she wrote, "A little sensitivity goes a long way."

The post was shared over 19,000 and 91,000 likes, and over 209,000 comments, not all of them positive.

"I come from proud hard working cotton pickers I'm not ashamed of that," a white woman named Peggy commented.

"Give us poor white people a break!!!!!! My ancestors didn't have it much better!!!" fellow white lady Susan wrote.

Some went as far to say cotton-picking is beautiful.

This isn't the only recent debate over the decorative merits of cotton plants.

At Lipscomb University in Tennessee, the college's president invited African-American students to his house for dinner and treated them to cotton-laced center-pieces.

The president ultimately apologized, acknowledging "the content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity."

If you have to defend whether your centerpiece is racist or not, maybe you should just go with flowers?

