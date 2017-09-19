Advertising

Are you working on decorating a slave plantation-themed living room? Yes? Well, than Hobby Lobby is the place for you!

The conservative craft store is selling a fake cotton plant to give your home an autumnal, Antebellum feel, and Texas businesswoman's Daniell Rider's post went viral and sparked a debate on social media.

"This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves," she wrote, "A little sensitivity goes a long way."

This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at...

Posted by Daniell Rider on Thursday, September 14, 2017
Advertising

The post was shared over 19,000 and 91,000 likes, and over 209,000 comments, not all of them positive.

"I come from proud hard working cotton pickers I'm not ashamed of that," a white woman named Peggy commented.

"Give us poor white people a break!!!!!! My ancestors didn't have it much better!!!" fellow white lady Susan wrote.

Some went as far to say cotton-picking is beautiful.

Facebook

This isn't the only recent debate over the decorative merits of cotton plants.

Advertising

At Lipscomb University in Tennessee, the college's president invited African-American students to his house for dinner and treated them to cotton-laced center-pieces.

So I attend Lipscomb university and as most of you know that is a predominately white school. Tonight AFRICAN AMERICAN students were invited to have dinner with the president of the school. As we arrived to the president's home and proceeded to go in we seen cotton as the center pieces. We also stood and ate dinner, there were no seats to sit in and it felt very uncomfortable. We were very offended, and also the meals that were provided resembled many "black meals" they had mac n cheese, collard greens, corn bread etc. The night before Latinos also had dinner at his house and they had tacos. They also DIDN'T have the center piece that we HAD tonight. A couple of minutes went by, the president was coming around and asking for our names and what our major was. He finally got to our table and my friend @kay_cyann asked why there was cotton on the table as the center piece. His response was that he didn't know, he seen it before we did, he kind of thought it was " fallish", THEN he said " it ISNT INHERENTLY BAD IF WERE ALL WEARING IT " then walked off. Later on all of us that were there were invited into the home, and we had the impression that we were coming to speak about how us as Black people feel about Lipscomb. The whole entire time we were in their home they only talked about themselves( how they met, got married and ended up at lipscomb) & the ONLY question that we were asked was our transformation coming to lipscomb. A couple of women answered the question but they sugar coated it. They said any other questions that we may have can be emailed to the advocate for the Latinos and that a second meeting may be held. Also we don't have an advocate on campus, the only African American advocate we had, no longer works here. The only advocate available to us is the advocate for the Latinos. They claim to have funding for minorities, BUT you have to live up to the expectations of a typical Black family to even get the 1000$.There is NO FUNDING for just us black students. #share

A post shared by Nakayla🦋🌻🥀 (@nakaylayvonne) on

The president ultimately apologized, acknowledging "the content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity."

President Randy Lowry just sent the following email to the Lipscomb community: * * * * Last night we invited...

Posted by Lipscomb University on Friday, September 15, 2017
Advertising

If you have to defend whether your centerpiece is racist or not, maybe you should just go with flowers?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.