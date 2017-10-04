Advertising

Like many people around the world, Hulk Hogan offered his prayers to those injured in the horrific Las Vegas massacre that took place Sunday. But it appears that the professional wrestler really went above and beyond when it came to utilizing the so-called "power of prayer."

On October 2nd, Hulk Hogan tweeted that he would be "praying nonstop" for victims.

Sending out love and prayers to the victims and family's in Vegas,praying nonstop for those hanging on to life,God speed love/recovery. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 2, 2017

This was his very next tweet, sent out about 12 hours later:

Done — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 3, 2017

Are these two tweets related? Twitter seems to think so:

My man HH prayed for 12 straight pic.twitter.com/fgFPHE7TH4 — Jomo (@FuckBoats) October 3, 2017

hulk hogan prayed for 12 straight hours, a king pic.twitter.com/c0HIlP9caa — spooky rosewater* (@LILMUERTA) October 4, 2017

what if hulk hogan and the rock dated — noAHHHHH (@Pikaclicks) October 4, 2017

Oops! How did that last tweet get in there? Anyways...

That's a lot of praying, brother.

giphy

Look, if Hulk Hogan went on a 12 hour prayer bender, we have a few questions:

1. Did he stop praying to pee?

2. If not, did he continue praying while peeing?

3. Did he skip the gym in order to pray for a full half day?

4. Did he see any sweet spiritual gains from the nonstop praying?

5. Did he finish with an "amen" or a gnarly leg-drop?

At this point, we at SomeEcards cannot confirm or deny that Hulk Hogan did participate in the solo prayer-a-thon. But it does seem rather unlikely because...come on. Who does that?

Hulk, if you are reading this, please let us know.

In the meantime, if you want to offer more than just your thoughts and prayers, click here to learn how to actually help the Las Vegas shooting victims.

giphy

