Rodrigo Alves, better known by his nickname the 'Human Ken Doll,' was allegedly targeted by muggers who he claims "spiked his drink" and led to broken veneers.

Speaking to The Sun, Alves walks through an evening in Marbella where he believes he was "targeted" by a gang due to being a "public figure." He explains that he met a group of women at a bar, and not realizing they were prostitutes, ended up stuck paying their 600 pound bar tab.

The incident has catalyzed hiring change from Alves, who will now have two bodyguards with him at all times. "I love wearing flamboyant outfits and to go bars and nightclubs around the world, but from now on I will always have at least two body guards to keep their eye on me while I am enjoying my time with friends on a night out," he explained. "I don't look like the average Joe but I'm a human and a person. Why can't I go to public places like normal people?"

Alves woke up the next morning with broken veneers on his pillow — something he explains isn't supposed to happen. "Veneers aren't meant to come out easily. My veneers are quite special. Most dentists would not make this type of veneers they are too big, too wide, too much." He isn't alleging that violence occurred, but rather that an intense dream brought on by his "spiked drink" must have caused him to grind his teeth and dislodge the veneers. "During the night, I must have being having some kind of nightmare which made me rub my teeth against each other leading to them falling out." Thankfully, Alves made an emergency visit to the dentist and has been able to get the veneers repaired.

Alves is next headed to Milan Fashion Week, which seems like as great a place as any to recover.

