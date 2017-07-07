Advertising

Rodrigo Alves, aka "The Human Ken Doll" due to his passion for plastic surgeries and ideal look, had a few too many rhinoplasties in a short period of time that he risks losing his nose altogether.

Alves has had 51 plastic surgeries, three of which were on his nose in a real short period. As soon as he was unable to breathe through his nose, he went to the doctors on E!'s Botched, who broke some pretty bad news.

"His nostrils are so small, and after what he’s gone through with the MRSA, this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I’ve seen in my entire career," Dr. Paul Nassif says in the clip, a preview for the July 9th episode.

"The issue is that what we call the ‘soft tissue envelope,’ that’s the skin. So by you having three surgeries in a time of 12 to 15 months, you destroyed your tissue," Dr. Nassif told Alves, raising the possibility that the skin could turn black and simply fall off.

It's pretty bad news, but Alves is taking it in stride, promoting his upcoming Botched appearance...

...and beaching it up with his surgically enhanced abs.

My body is insure btw.. 🙄 if demanded I just get it fixed and replaced #truestory #kendoll #plasticpositive #marbella2017 #summer2017 A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

