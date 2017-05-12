Advertising

A bloody, gooey monster washed up on an Indonesian island on Wednesday, shocking locals and entertaining the internet.

The creature is believed to have been dead for three days upon discovery.

Indonesia's Marine and Coastal Resources Management said that it is likely to be the carcass of a humpback whale, and residents of Seram Island have called on the government to help clear the goo.

The whale carcass attracted the attention of marine biologists across the world.

Nikolay Kim, Deputy Head of the Forecasting department of the Sakhalin Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, believes it is a dolphin. He told The Independent:

"Judging by the appearance of the head, this is clearly some big dolphin. According to a characteristic of the skin, it is a rare species.

I doubt that it lived in our waters. Most likely, the animal was brought by the warm current."

Paus bungkuk Terdampar Di Pantai Anakotao Dusun Hulung, negeri iha. Posted by PataSiwa Kumbang AmaLatu on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

