Bikini models show their asses as volcano erupts and locals flee.

Over 100,000 locals have already fled Bali as a massive erupting volcano called Mount Agung creates chaos on the island, the New York Post reports. But apparently even catastrophic natural damage + potential loss of lives is not enough to stop some tourists from posing for the perfect sexy butt selfie—with a raging volcano in the background.

Yup. Instagram is currently erupting with volcano selfies, many of them revealing much more than just volcanic ash. Like this one:

Guys, don't worry, she's "REFILLING HER ENERGY."

And this bold traveler is not the only one to take advantage of this natural disaster photo opp.

Oh, my friends. There are more. Many more.