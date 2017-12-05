Bikini models show their asses as volcano erupts and locals flee.

Over 100,000 locals have already fled Bali as a massive erupting volcano called Mount Agung creates chaos on the island, the New York Post reports. But apparently even catastrophic natural damage + potential loss of lives is not enough to stop some tourists from posing for the perfect sexy butt selfie—with a raging volcano in the background.
Yup. Instagram is currently erupting with volcano selfies, many of them revealing much more than just volcanic ash. Like this one:
When you are left alone in the empty resort, because tourists are scared of the volcano, and you are chilling with the jungle and refilling your energy with the magnificent view on this power of the nature🙏🏼🌋. . I am just really stoked with the fact, that this is once in a lifetime opportunity to see the power of the nature from its hardest side, and that as I was wishing- the eruption started to happen as soon as I came back from Rote to Bali💔. . Speaking about hardest sides - everybody has a concept of volcano being a disaster. Yes, it is, for people leaving around. But I feel it differently: earth is enormous and calm for a long time, but sometimes it also needs to breath and release stress. The magmatic lava gives nourishment to the earth, so the life will continue again. Of course, from the time measurement of the human life - it looks like disaster. But comparing to the age of the planet- the nature will renew itself pretty fast. I will just pray for the people, who are evacuated of the danger zone to find their occupation also out of it. We came to this planet, and it doesn't belong to us. So we need to get used to the conditions it gives us. ❤️🌿 . #kbmood @kbmood @balibody @balilife @bali @balidaily @explorebali . #Bali #balilife #volcano #travel #eruption #agung #mountagung #mountain #indonesia #news #latestnews @beautifuldestinations #ukraine #odessa #pool #girl #nature #jungle #сказочноебали #бали #summer #foreveronvacation #lifestyle #love #meditation #power #energy #beauty @terasbalihotel
Guys, don't worry, she's "REFILLING HER ENERGY."
And this bold traveler is not the only one to take advantage of this natural disaster photo opp.
Mungkin tak ada yg menyangka kita akan menjadi saksi ke agungan dr gunung agung, maka dr itu mr kita buat foto sebagus mungkin dan bukan seklasik mungkin, agar anak cucu kita tidak bingung mana erupsi Gunung Agung 1963 dan mana erupsi 2017 🌋 #balipunyacerita #baligasm #maimelali #nikon #melalidibali #explorebali #idpetualang #balicili #liburanbali @instagram #gunungagung #instanusantarabali #idpetualang #jalanmelali #walkinbali #anakhitsbanget #indonesiarepost #mountagung #nikonindonesia #balilife #infodenpasar #instagram #milliondollarvisual #keluarbentar #exploreindonesia #kompasnusantara #geonusantara #folkindonesia
Oh, my friends. There are more. Many more.
Сперва ушли все мышцы😫 Сейчас привет целлюлит😭 Но зато, желание вернуться в спорт зал и начать бегать, возросло в несколько раз ☺️ Кто после родов начал заниматься и следить за своей фигурой? А кто до сих пор не может найти время на это? #беременность #машабеременяша❤️ #скоромама #28weeks #инстамама #instamama #mamagirl #bali #agung #бали #ubud #сказачноебали
All we need is waking up into this view on Friday ❤ There’s much you can see and do while on Nusa Lembongan, including a collection of pristine beaches with coarse white sand, soaring cliff viewpoints, and sea views that can get very idyllic at sunset, overlooking the outline of Bali’s highest peak, Mount Agung, on the horizon. Other land attractions include a mysterious underground house, lush mangrove forests, and seafood farming villages that retain their old ways. On Lembongan alone, there’s a great collection of surf breaks along its northwest coast, while snorkelers and divers can enjoy the crystal clear waters and vivid reefs off its southwestern coasts and around the neighbouring island of Nusa Penida. Although a single-day cruise is usually enough to experience one island, you’ll require an overnight stay to be able to fit it all into your itinerary. Here are the few highlights of interest. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• An amazing photo regram from : 📷 @tropicalwayoflife 📍 "Bali" Let's share your amazing moment with #balidaily✌️ 🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽 🔸Need more interesting information ? Don't forget to add our offficial Line Account @balidaily (don't forget to use @) Or you can just click the link on our profile🔸 🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼
That’s what I call one in a lifetime photo ❤️🌋 #KarinaKapris #Bali #volcano
To be fair, some covered up their bums.
#Ну что вам сказать))вот наш красавец Агунг, величественно стоит, пыхтит, извергается🌋мощь и сила на его стороне. Впечатления самые не забываемые❤️ Бали ты в моем сердце навсегда!!!Жизнь моя, любовь💘🙏🏻#bali #agung #lava #volcano #mylove #mylive❤️ #friends #volcanobali🌋🌋🌋 #volcano2017 #
One of the most impressed view in my life 😍I see fire 🔥 #balilife #volcanoview #eruption #freedom #sunrise #mothernature
Others, kind of did.
I woke up today at 3:55 AM with the intention to drive towards Agung to see the volcanic eruption and ash cloud, and also I wanted to pet a puppy. I've done one of the two. It's only 9 AM I'm still hopeful that I will find a puppy to love. Here's a shot from Batur in the hot springs. You can see the ash cloud behind me from Mother Earth speaking to us. . . . #batur #eruption #volcano #agung #agungvolcano #agungeruption #yogapose #yogainspiration #yogaeverydamnday #yogalover #yogaforlife #adventureoften #adventuretravel #travel #ubudbali #yogabarn #bali #explorebali #travelgirls #exploremore #createmore #seetheworld #backpacker #travels #traveltime #adventurevisuals #adventuregirls #adventureanywhere #yogagirlsdaily #yogagirlsaretwisted
And at least these ladies thought to cover their mouths.
Моя душенька спокойна🌋 Увидели таки #агунг вблизи. Когда мы только собирались на Бали уже все новости кричали о бушующем вулкане, родители отговаривали, все вокруг веяли панику, которой я местами поддавалась🙈 Столько раз мы передумывали, но все равно возвращались к идее ехать именно сюда. Как же много я читала о сильнейших извержениях в мире, что бы знать на сколько это все опасно и как далеко могут распространиться последствия от вулкана☄️. И каждый раз, откидывая панику и включая разум я понимала что все окей, СМИ - зло, им нужен хайп, они много врут😑 И действительно, приехав сюда понимаешь что все слиИишком раздуто, местные живут, работают, отдыхают, никто паникой не окружен🙃 Да, лучше избегать зоны в 10км от кратера, там будет не безопасно при извержении❗️Все курорты к сведению находятся не меньше чем в 50км от вулкана👌🏼 Единственное что опасно, так это цунами🌊 , которое возникает в редких случаях после извержений🌋 А сегодня мы въехали в запретную зону, там никто не живет, на зелени слой пыли и в целом немного жутковато, это было примерно в 5км от вулкана😳 Мы под впечатлением🤘🏼 • Красиво же?) • #агунгпроснулся #бали #сказачноебали #бали2017 #маманабали #маманаотдыхе #скоромама #будумамой #беременность #ужемама #ябеременна #дваждымама #мамапогодок #молодаямама #вожиданиичуда #красиваябеременность #временнобеременна #скородваждымама #дневникбеременной #ждуребенка #дневникбеременности #беременнаямама #счастливаябеременность
Taking selfies during natural disasters, unfortunately, is not a new thing.
I.... quit earth.