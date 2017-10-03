Advertising

Big hair changes are always fun to witness. But something about this haircut technique is especially satisfying.

First noticed by Allure, the major chop is a combination of a few haircutting strategies. Our personal favorite, and the most mesmerizing to watch, happens while the hair is still dry and involves a razor. Stylist Emre Ayaksız takes an electric razor — like the kind used to give a crew cut or trim a beard — to this client's back-length hair. It's kind of terrifying to watch as he slices away years of probably painstaking hair in one diagonal, fell swoop.

Next, he thins out the hair with a razoring technique. To achieve the unfinished look, he holds the scissors vertically for a long time, even for a sped-up Instagram video. Finally, he paints color onto her hair and foils it into a lighter blonde.

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times, with commenters weighing in on how much they love — and are freaked out by — the cut. "The way they cut it is so weird but it turns out great i dont get it how," wrote one commenter. Agreed.

