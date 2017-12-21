This iPhone conspiracy theory turned out to be true and people are furious.

If it seems like your old iPhone is slower than usual, that's because it is. You're not imagining it, and you're not alone. In a statement issued on Thursday, Apple admitted that new updates have been used to deliberately make old iPhones slower. CONSPIRACY THEORY CONFIRMED!
But Apple swears it's not meant to annoy users, it's just to keep their phones from shutting down unexpectedly.
According to CNN, iPhone owners have recently complained that updates to their phones' operating systems have caused their phones to slow way down. Some people thought this was Apple's way of goading people into buying newer iPhones, which is not a bad hypothesis.
But Apple claims that's not the case. The company explained that lithium-ion battery performance decreases over time, which sometimes causes phones to shut down suddenly. To combat this, Apple is indeed slowing down older phones, in an attempt to protect the internal components. So the problem is not your phone's CPU, it's your battery.
Apple told Reuters,
Last year we released a feature for iPhone6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions.
We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.
People have long suspected that Apple was intentionally slowing down older phones, but this is the first time the company has actually come out and said it. And a lot of people are mad about it, with the main complaint being that Apple should have let iPhone users know, and given them the option of changing settings.
Apple's lost the trust of a lot of its customers.
But the fix doesn't have to be a new phone — just get yourself a new battery!