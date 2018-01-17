Italians can't contain their rage over people's crappy cooking.

Everyone makes pasta in their lifetime, but not everyone makes it the ~Italian~ way. In his adventures on recipe websites like Tasty, Zach Champion noticed a trend: Italian people commenting on how Americans are serving up Italian dishes. Champion, speaking to Munchies, explained that "these Italian people are sick of watching you mess [pasta] up." Champion said that on recipe sites he frequented, "crappy pasta recipes get these horrified replies." It came to the point, he says, that "[p]eople on the site were noticing, so you’d see replies mentioning all the ‘angry Italians.’" For Champion, collecting these comments was a no-brainer. "There was such a solid wall of great content that I thought it merited its own novelty account," he told Munchies.
And thus the Twitter account "italians mad at food" was born. The account features comments from Italians—or those with Italian-sounding names—reprimanding the cooking style of Americans.
These commenters tend not to appreciate individuality in their food.
The commenters gladly call out American culture.
Even the most basic aspects of pasta making are decried.
Some people have become quite ill from seeing these paltry American recipes.
Of the many beefs these Italians have, one of their greatest crusades is against the improper identification of mozzarella.
“My favorite thing is when they [...] lapse [from English] into Italian,” says Champion. “Then they usually go into all-caps. They just get angrier and angrier. But when it comes to landing the perfect insult, they manage to be very precise. It’s very impressive.”
If these comments scare you from ever making pasta again, then these Italians will be very satisfied.