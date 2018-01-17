Italians can't contain their rage over people's crappy cooking.

Everyone makes pasta in their lifetime, but not everyone makes it the ~Italian~ way. In his adventures on recipe websites like Tasty, Zach Champion noticed a trend: Italian people commenting on how Americans are serving up Italian dishes. Champion, speaking to Munchies, explained that "these Italian people are sick of watching you mess [pasta] up." Champion said that on recipe sites he frequented, "crappy pasta recipes get these horrified replies." It came to the point, he says, that "[p]eople on the site were noticing, so you’d see replies mentioning all the ‘angry Italians.’" For Champion, collecting these comments was a no-brainer. "There was such a solid wall of great content that I thought it merited its own novelty account," he told Munchies.

And thus the Twitter account "italians mad at food" was born. The account features comments from Italians—or those with Italian-sounding names—reprimanding the cooking style of Americans.

These commenters tend not to appreciate individuality in their food.