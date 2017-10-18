Alt-right tweeters drool over sculpture they say could only be done by a man. Just one problem.

An alt-right tweeter is having an unexpectedly viral moment today on Imgur after his extremely extravagant praise for a sculpture backfired in full view of the tweeting public.
This is Ivan Throne and all his proud hashtags:
Ivan Throne tweets alt-right things like this:
Charming.
Recently, Throne took a break from the hashtags and tweeted about his appreciation for art. Specifically, he loved a sculpture by a (to him) unknown artist.
"This is the legacy and heritage of the West," wrote Throne. "This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for," he continued, obsessing over the skillful sculpture of a woman with long flowing hair.
That's when a sympathetic reply from @RationalMale came in, asking if a woman could possibly be capable of such artistic interpretation.
You probably know where this is going, but Throne kept piling on. A woman? A woman couldn't create this.
And here it is, the moment of perfect clapback we've all been waiting for. Delivered by an account called @Pliny_theElder:
"The sculptor is a Chinese woman you dork ass losers," they wrote, and indeed she is, and indeed it was glorious.
Her name is Luo Li Rong, and she "creates life-size bronze sculptures of women inspired by Reaissance and Baroque sculpting techniques," according to Bored Panda.
Wait, so you're telling me that women can actually make art about women? I don't know. That's a little too crazy for me. Some nonsense like this is so much easier to believe:
Throne's obsessed with the attention his Twitter's getting, so go ahead and click on the artist's Facebook page instead.
It'll make you much happier.