Alt-right tweeters drool over sculpture they say could only be done by a man. Just one problem.

An alt-right tweeter is having an unexpectedly viral moment today on Imgur after his extremely extravagant praise for a sculpture backfired in full view of the tweeting public. This is Ivan Throne and all his proud hashtags: .



. pic.twitter.com/OAFeOe3SW9 — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) October 18, 2017 Ivan Throne tweets alt-right things like this: The sixteen points of the #AltRight by @voxday.



Read well: pic.twitter.com/t3com9ArwQ — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) November 19, 2016 @PrisonPlanet Hence the terror the alt-right instills: the alt-right will criticize all and is thus ruled by none. — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) December 15, 2015 Charming. Recently, Throne took a break from the hashtags and tweeted about his appreciation for art. Specifically, he loved a sculpture by a (to him) unknown artist. This is called "art".



This is the legacy and heritage of the West.



This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for.



This is victory.#DeusVult pic.twitter.com/e31uvT7VhD — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) October 14, 2017 "This is the legacy and heritage of the West," wrote Throne. "This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for," he continued, obsessing over the skillful sculpture of a woman with long flowing hair. That's when a sympathetic reply from @RationalMale came in, asking if a woman could possibly be capable of such artistic interpretation. Imgur: MajorNuisance

You probably know where this is going, but Throne kept piling on. A woman? A woman couldn't create this. None that come to mind.



That sculpture is an act of worship before Heaven, and it shows. — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) October 14, 2017 And here it is, the moment of perfect clapback we've all been waiting for. Delivered by an account called @Pliny_theElder: the sculptor is a chinese woman you dork ass losers — Platonic Solid Snake (@Pliny_theElder) October 17, 2017 "The sculptor is a Chinese woman you dork ass losers," they wrote, and indeed she is, and indeed it was glorious. Sculpture by Luo Li Rong Posted by Arteide on Saturday, September 23, 2017 Her name is Luo Li Rong, and she "creates life-size bronze sculptures of women inspired by Reaissance and Baroque sculpting techniques," according to Bored Panda.

Wait, so you're telling me that women can actually make art about women? I don't know. That's a little too crazy for me. Some nonsense like this is so much easier to believe: One of these is not like the other!



The first is by an Asian WOMAN, glorifying WESTERN culture.



The second is by an Asian MAN, glorifying WESTERN culture.



But the message is the same:



IMMORTAL GLORY OF THE WEST.



There are only two genders,



and one true opinion:#DeusVult pic.twitter.com/UEWSAwftfs — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) October 18, 2017 Twitter: @DarkTriadMan Throne's obsessed with the attention his Twitter's getting, so go ahead and click on the artist's Facebook page instead.

