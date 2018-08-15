A racist white lady tried to get a black mom and her kid kicked out of a first class train.

U.K. singer Jamelia Davis was traveling on a train with her daughter when she had an unpleasant encounter with a racist stranger. As Davis described in a series of tweets, a woman in her 40s approached her and her 11-year-old to ask whether they first class tickets—seemingly because they were the only black passengers in the car. Coupled with the fact that this woman didn't work for the railroad, Davis's story is especially outrageous. And that's exactly why it went viral. You know when you have a lovely day & someone just kills your vibe? 😒 — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 So, I got on the train with my 11 year old daughter...didn't even sit my bum on the seat good & a lady approaches me & asks me if I have... — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 ...a 1st class ticket. I look around. My daughter & I r the only black people in the packed carriage. I ask her "why did you ask me that?" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 ...she replies "well I've just seen the conductor & he won't let you travel in this carriage" I ask "why?" She says "you need a 1st ticket" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 I ask "why have you assumed I don't have a 1st class ticket?" She says "well, have you got one?" I reply "have you?" She says "yes I have" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I ask "what made you ask that question to me and no one else?" She says "it's because I wanted to sit with you, I just need to make sure" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 I say "I don't need a ticket for u to sit opposite me, no need to lie, my 11 year old could tell you why you asked, why not just be honest?" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 ...The least you could do is admit you were wrong to do so" her "no, I wasn't wrong, what are you implying?" - try flip the script on me 😂😂😂 — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 I laugh, and say "let's be honest, you've asked me because I look like young black girl & you've allowed your prejudice to speak for you" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

"No, that's not it, I would ask anyone I'm sitting with if they have a 1st class ticket" i burst out laughing she says "don't laugh at me" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 I look her dead in the eye & say "let this be a lesson to you, don't you ever make this assumption out loud again, I hope you feel ashamed" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 I then pick up my stuff & move to another table in the carriage with my daughter...a white guy sits down where we were sat...Not. A. Peep. — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 My daughter looks over at the lady and says "Are you not going to ask him for his credentials then?" The lady turned as red as a beetroot. — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I'm done not calling people out. I am also raising two wonderful young women who will grow up to call you out too...you have been warned 😑😑😑 — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 Before anyone asks 🙄😩😂 pic.twitter.com/O0iqhfH77l — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 This is earlier...but hella appropriate 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bbhiugkGnB — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017 Davis's tweets immediately ignited a firestorm on Twitter. Many were shocked that this kind of institutionalized racism still exists. sorry you and your daughter had to experience that. The ignorance of some people is painful. — PC Jimmy Conway (@PCJimmyConway) January 13, 2017

I just did a victory jig at your response. The flaming barefaced CHEEK of this woman! 😡 — Gill (@fruitloop2702) January 12, 2017 Others chimed in with similar stories from their own lives. Similar thing happened when a man approached my friend and told him second class was further down the train. Called him out too! — JGriffiths-Author 😊 (@Tazer129) January 13, 2017 So @Jamelia timeline is LOL/depressing right now.Had the same experience a few times,the satisfaction of having that 1st class in your hand pic.twitter.com/l1PbCJECYT — Miss Amfie, Miss Ammmmmfie (@claraamfo) January 12, 2017 But then there were the inevitable trolls. Some Twitter users turned the story back on Davis, accusing her of making assumptions based on her own prejudices.

You're way too quick to pull the race card. She had no business asking u that, but u constantly accuse ppl of racism. — Deplorable Lar ✌ (@LarTheZombie) January 13, 2017 did you actually have a first class ticket or not? Or were you in the wrong seat. The story doesn't say? — Scott Westwood (@ScottWestwood3) January 14, 2017 You're the biggest racist on Twitter black this black that all you ever tweet about. Your daughters will be signalled out cos of u! — Shazza (@sharon_cun) January 12, 2017 @Jamelia the lady was rude but that doesn't rule out the fact that you have one big massive chip on your shoulder my dear. Are you racist? — Wilhlj (@wilhlj) January 14, 2017

As a mother of two with a professional music career, Davis didn't have time to reply to each of these chumps individually. And by this point, her story had started to go viral outside of Twitter. Media outlets were contacting her to ask for a statement, but rather than indulge them all, she chose to respond to everyone at once, by publishing a statement on her own website. In the piece, she explains what happened in more detail than she did in her original tweets. She also expresses surprise that her story shocked anyone, because it's hardly an isolated incident. Then, she responds to everyone who accused her of "playing the race card," by mentioning that if she and other black people tweeted every time they experienced racism, it would flood the social network entirely.

She concludes with this message about why, as a parent, she felt the need to speak out. I do not want to keep quiet about it anymore. We serve no-one by remaining quiet, if anything this renders us complicit in the continuation and validation of this behaviour. It is not ok with me, and it shouldn't be ok with you. Most importantly, i'm teaching my girls not to be ok with it either. I absolutely refuse to send my daughters out into a world that tells them NOT to speak up when someone hurts them. The only way that will happen is if we are all brave enough to put these important conversations on the table now.

