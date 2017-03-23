Advertising

James Bland, an actor and filmmaker who is very much still alive, recently learned from an acquaintance that he was dead.

His extremely handsome (like, extremely handsome) visage often gets co-opted by catfishers and now—wait for it—a clergyman seeking benefits.

1) Ya'll want to hear a funny story? So, I just got an email from a young lady letting me know somebody was falsely using my photo. — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

2) This happens a lot actually. I'm guessing it's because when u google "black man" my old headshot comes up pretty high on the list. pic.twitter.com/1tmLlO0Sls — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

4) So, the email subject read "Fake obituary with YO pic". The subject alone had me like... pic.twitter.com/ZbUJ2YF6Lg — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

5) I'm laying in bed on my phone thinking "Is this really how I wanna start my day? I need to read my morning devotional, check the gram. pic.twitter.com/cpDzLXVGga — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

6) I read the email and it says "my sister's co-worker claimed that his "brother" Edward Grace died in a car accident last week Thursday" 💀 — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

7) Email continues... "Attached is what he sent to my sister and his managers as proof that his brother did in fact pass away." pic.twitter.com/Ez22ErqtE7 — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

8) Ya'll they really got me out here on a damn obituary. ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/vr02CDBZQa — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

9) So, here's the gag: The man who lied to his job is actually a PASTOR & his wife is the 1 who called up to the job 2 say his brother died. pic.twitter.com/ttCu1rLn2V — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

10) Basically, somebody Pastor and First Lady out here living foul! Lying for some paid leave. I'm done. pic.twitter.com/rdATllzXzo — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

11) I just took a moment to read the full obituary and I'm appalled. Morris Brown? Put some respect on my fake obituary! pic.twitter.com/ImeUb5yURj — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

The obituary is pretty lazy—the deceased's name alternates between Eddie and James.

Plus, only two-minute-long remarks? Come on, people. This fake man's life is worth more than that!

Oh, AND THE CONCLUSION GETS CRAZIER.

12) Got an update on fake obituary story. Dude got fired from his job and employers think it wasn't his wife who called but his side chick. pic.twitter.com/N2cyIFqmas — James Bland (@jrbland) March 23, 2017

So, to sum up: a pastor wanted to get off work, so he stole Bland's image off the internet and mocked up a fake obituary for his "brother" to use as an alibi. At first his office thought his wife had called in to share news of the hypothetical brother's death, but it turned out to be the pastor's girlfriend who called in about the scheme. Juicy! (Who knows if the guy even has a brother.)

Reached over email by Someecards, James Bland said that personal image theft "a regular occurrence" for him.

"I actually have a folder on my computer labeled 'stealing my pic' with all of the screenshots people have sent me over the years," he explained. "Yes, YEARS! I took that photo over 5 years ago and it has made its rounds on the internet; mostly dating sites."

He continued, "I've been surprised at how many dating web sites are out there. One time I got a message from a woman saying she was messaging with a guy on OurTime.com who was using my photo. My first thought was 'da fuck is Our Time?' So, I did some research and discovered it's a dating site for people over 50."

Actual photo of a woman cruising Our Time. Giphy

Despite the regularity with which strangers steal his photo, Bland explained that people "watch enough Catfish" so he's never had to have a confrontation in real life with somebody who thought he was someone else. That's because people go sleuthing on their own and find out for themselves. "They eventually end up doing a Google image search and it'll link to my social media," he explained. "That's how they find me to let me know I've been a victim of personal image theft."

That's an important lesson for us all: Next time you want to steal a dude's face, make sure it's not that easily traceable on Google.

This obituary is almost certainly a historic one for the screenshots folder.

