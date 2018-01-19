Woman tweets story of her creepy childhood encounter with Versace's murderer.

Talk about 'stranger danger.'

On Thursday, journalist Jamilah King took her Twitter followers on quite the journey as she recalled a terrifying encounter she had with a serial killer in the 6th grade.

Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It's nuts. But it's true. So here goes. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

The story takes place in San Fransisco in 1997, so true crime enthusiasts may already have a hunch as to who King's brush was with, but you're going to want to hear this insane story in her own words regardless:

It was the spring of 1997. I was in the sixth grade. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Every day after school, I'd go to the park by my house, the Panhandle, to play basketball. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

One day after school, the park was more empty than usual. I usually practiced on the half courts. But the full court was open, so I was pumped. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018