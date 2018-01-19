Woman tweets story of her creepy childhood encounter with Versace's murderer.

Talk about 'stranger danger.'
On Thursday, journalist Jamilah King took her Twitter followers on quite the journey as she recalled a terrifying encounter she had with a serial killer in the 6th grade.
The story takes place in San Fransisco in 1997, so true crime enthusiasts may already have a hunch as to who King's brush was with, but you're going to want to hear this insane story in her own words regardless:
SO. many. red. flags.
Now, this encounter would been enough to send shivers down anyone's spine, but the story gets even creepier from here:
Sound familiar? Here's why:
Andrew Cunanan was a serial killer who was active for only three months in 1997. He murdered at least five people, including Italian fashion designer, Gianni Versace, on the steps of his Miami mansion.
Yes, King ran into Cunanan the very same year he went on his murder spree.
Cunanan killed himself soon after murdering Versace, and his motives were never discovered.
Now, 21 years later, you might hear Cunanan's name popping up again. That is because this season of American Crime Story is focused on the Versace murder. Actor Darren Criss plays Andrew Cunanan.
But there is one loose end to this story that Jamilah had to tie up before logging off. We know you were wondering: