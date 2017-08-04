Japanese organizations are apparently pretty well-known for their creative promotional mascots, and that's where this story begins and ends. Meet Kan-chan. Kancho is the Japanese word for enema.
Kan-chan works for Tokyo-based Ichijiku Pharmaceutical Co., according to the Verge, and Ichijiku designed it after releasing their home enema kits.
Still, according to RocketNews24, the "company insists she's actually a penguin, and that what looks like an enema cap on the top of her head is actually a hair accessory."
In case you've never had the pleasure of seeing an enema in real life, I took the liberty of doing a Google Image search on your behalf:
Compare that very clinical enema kit to the pink very pink Kan-chan. There's a strong resemblance.
That'll be because about a year ago, Ichijiku Pharmaceutical "held a contest to create a new mascot for the company."
Here's your winning design:
Don't hide who you are, Kan-chan. The world needs your pink smile now more than ever.