Japanese organizations are apparently pretty well-known for their creative promotional mascots, and that's where this story begins and ends. Meet Kan-chan. Kancho is the Japanese word for enema.

Kan-chan works for Tokyo-based Ichijiku Pharmaceutical Co., according to the Verge, and Ichijiku designed it after releasing their home enema kits.

Still, according to RocketNews24, the "company insists she's actually a penguin, and that what looks like an enema cap on the top of her head is actually a hair accessory."

In case you've never had the pleasure of seeing an enema in real life, I took the liberty of doing a Google Image search on your behalf:

Compare that very clinical enema kit to the pink very pink Kan-chan. There's a strong resemblance.

it's an enema, you guys. they made an enema mascot https://t.co/TrG3NI2DWk pic.twitter.com/jo1T6p5LOU — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_Strategy) August 3, 2017

That'll be because about a year ago, Ichijiku Pharmaceutical "held a contest to create a new mascot for the company."

Here's your winning design:

Don't hide who you are, Kan-chan. The world needs your pink smile now more than ever.

