A 44-year-old man has been to Disneyland for 2,000 days in a row. Every day for other five years, Jeff Reitz has visited the Happiest Place on Earth. Either this is a creepy hobby, or I'm a creep for thinking it's a creepy hobby.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Reitz, who's a veteran of the United States Air Force, started the streak to keep his spirits up during a phase of unemployment. Beginning on January 1, 2012, he bought an annual pass that allowed him to visit the park daily. Prices start at $1,049, which actually isn't bad when compared to, say, a gym membership — and this one you'll actually want to use every day.

Eventually, Reitz did land a job, and started working at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System. Now he stops by the park at night. "He said it helps him decompress at the end of the day," said Disney spokesman John McClintock.

After a year — and a free night in the Disneyland Dream Suite as a reward — Reitz decided to keep the streak going. "I'm still having fun with it," he said. "That's the only reason I'm still doing this. It wasn't about going for records or anything like that. That was a bonus. It's about coming and enjoying the magic of the park." After 2,000 visits, he still plans to come back daily and enjoy the park.

He shared with NBC that his favorite part of the park is the people. "I love talking with the cast members, because the team is what makes the magic," said Reitz.

The Disney team called Reitz a "hero" and helped him celebrate his 2,000th day at the park.

