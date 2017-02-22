Advertising

On Tuesday, former porn star Jenna Jameson went on an anti-Muslim Twitter rant. She also defended the KKK while she was at it.

She started out by tweeting about "Muslim rape gangs."

Repeat after me... Muslim rape gangs https://t.co/AMYsWxqesM — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

The first thing wrong with this asinine argument, is Muslim isn't a race. Second, I don't see bands of Christian rape gangs. #sympathizer https://t.co/ilPVfwaTDo — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

I don't "hate" them... I disagree with absolutely everything they represent, and I am utterly unafraid to express my opinion. https://t.co/z4kMY4htgi — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

When someone else on Twitter brought up "Christian hate groups" like the Ku Klux Klan, Jameson responded by tweeting, "Do the Klu [sic] Klux Klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels?"

Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels? https://t.co/JyCNx6Vter — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Yes, and thank god they've been all but eradicated and forced into obscurity... no thanks to the democrats who created them. https://t.co/NfSyS6Djj9 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Jameson then posted a tweet with a link to a story about a Muslim man who spit on a baby, along with the words, "I wish people would stop asking me why I speak out against Muslims."

I wish people would stop asking me why I speak out against muslims https://t.co/nN7DWEF9eU — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Even moderate muslims believe homosexuality is a criminal offense, polygamy is the norm, women are considered animals. Shall I go on? https://t.co/u498BvywQG — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Jameson's Twitter rants are nothing new. Jameson has tweeted about Muslims before, and in January, she got into a Twitter feud with the head of the KKK, David Duke. And now she's playing devil's advocate on their behalf? Very confusing.

