On Tuesday, former porn star Jenna Jameson went on an anti-Muslim Twitter rant. She also defended the KKK while she was at it.
She started out by tweeting about "Muslim rape gangs."
When someone else on Twitter brought up "Christian hate groups" like the Ku Klux Klan, Jameson responded by tweeting, "Do the Klu [sic] Klux Klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels?"
Jameson then posted a tweet with a link to a story about a Muslim man who spit on a baby, along with the words, "I wish people would stop asking me why I speak out against Muslims."
Jameson's Twitter rants are nothing new. Jameson has tweeted about Muslims before, and in January, she got into a Twitter feud with the head of the KKK, David Duke. And now she's playing devil's advocate on their behalf? Very confusing.