Watch a 'Jeopardy' contestant win with $1 total. Even Trebek is impressed.

Jeopardy contestant Manny Abell just learned the value of a dollar–in the coolest way possible.

On a recent episode of Jeopardy, the incumbent champion defended his title with a jackpot of just $1.

Manny went into Final Jeopardy in third place, with just $1,000 on the board. His competitors both had $12,300, meaning the chance of Manny winning was pretty low. However, all three contestants got the question wrong, and all three bet their entire winnings–except Manny bet $999, leaving him with $1, and leaving the others with $0.

Sometimes a dollar goes a long way! 💵 Head over to #JBuzz for more on this moment: https://t.co/91ZLtoYmpI pic.twitter.com/5CbxtielYF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 18, 2017

When host Alex Trebek realized Manny had won, he told the crowd it was the "smallest win in many, many, many years." According to Jeopardy's website, Trebek is right–this was the first time someone won with just a $1 prize since 1993, when Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Darryl Scott found himself in the same situation.