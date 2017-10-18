Watch a 'Jeopardy' contestant win with $1 total. Even Trebek is impressed.

Jeopardy contestant Manny Abell just learned the value of a dollar–in the coolest way possible.
On a recent episode of Jeopardy, the incumbent champion defended his title with a jackpot of just $1.
Manny went into Final Jeopardy in third place, with just $1,000 on the board. His competitors both had $12,300, meaning the chance of Manny winning was pretty low. However, all three contestants got the question wrong, and all three bet their entire winnings–except Manny bet $999, leaving him with $1, and leaving the others with $0.
When host Alex Trebek realized Manny had won, he told the crowd it was the "smallest win in many, many, many years." According to Jeopardy's website, Trebek is right–this was the first time someone won with just a $1 prize since 1993, when Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Darryl Scott found himself in the same situation.
As one Twitter user pointed out, this leaves the losers with greater winnings than the winner. (The runners-up get $1,000 and $2,000.) But Manny's 3-day winnings came to $42,799, and he gets to return for the following episode, so he's probably feelin' pretty fly anyway.
Contestant Fran Fried took to Twitter to share her feelings on the game. Ah, if only she'd wagered $2 less.
Others responded to Jeopardy's tweet, marveling at the impressive win.