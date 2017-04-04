Advertising

Online shopping can be a real gamble. Sometimes the item you order looks nothing like it does on the model in the picture. Other times the item you order is replaced altogether by a silver tank dress. Which is what happened to a man named Jeremy Russel Priola, who posted a picture of himself in his new purchase on Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

His caption reads, "I got this tank top on Amazon and they sent me a dress. On the plus side it does make my ass look great."

He's right, the dress does make his ass look great. There's always a silver (dress) lining. And at least people on Facebook thought it was as funny as he did—his post has been shared almost 43,000 times so far.

