In recent weeks, we've seen a slew of controversial stories about people getting kicked off airlines. There was the doctor who was dragged off a United flight, these parents who were kicked off their Delta flight, and now there's this family from Jersey City, New Jersey, that was allegedly kicked off their JetBlue flight over a birthday cake. You read that right. A birthday cake.

According to the New York Daily News, Cameron Burke, his wife Minta, and their two kids Cameron Jr. (7) and Camille (9) were on a flight from New York to Las Vegas on May 3 to celebrate Minta's 40th birthday with family. One of their carry-on items was a birthday cake from Tonnie's Minis, a famous bakery in Harlem.

Cameron Burke told the New York Daily News that he had originally placed the cake in an overhead compartment.

"A flight attendant nicely asked me to remove the cake from that compartment, so I moved it to another one," he said.

"She then asked me to move it to the seat in front of me, so I did," he continued.

According to Burke, another flight attendant allegedly appeared a few minutes later and started berating both her colleague and Burke.

"She said I was being non-compliant," Burke told the New York Daily News. He described the flight attendant's behavior as "irrational."

After the encounter with the second flight attendant, another airline employee allegedly approached Burke and asked him and his family to leave the flight. He refused, pulled out his cell phone and started recording. Burke's son Cameron Jr. can be seen crying in the video.

Jersey City family kicked off flight over a cake. @JetBlue says passenger was agitated/security risk. Video appears to tell different story. pic.twitter.com/q0zQzNbHoa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 14, 2017

Two Port Authority police officers were called to the plane. According to Burke, they did an investigation and found he did nothing wrong.

JetBlue reps then had everyone aboard the full flight get off the airplane in order to get the Burkes off. Their tickets and rewards points were refunded, and then Burke says they were ordered to leave the JetBlue space.

Of course, the airline's side of the story is a little different. According to the JetBlue, the family had stored the cake in a compartment designated for emergency and safety equipment, and refused several requests to move it.

"The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly," JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw told the New York Daily News.

"After the customers refused to speak with a team leader about the situation, the Port Authority Police Department was called and the entire aircraft deplaned."

The call to kick the family off the flight was reportedly made by its captain. All other passengers were allowed to reboard the flight to Vegas.

Burke says he was able to get a flight to Vegas out of Newark the next day, and intends to file a lawsuit against JetBlue.

Is no airline sacred?

