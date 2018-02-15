This guy thought he was ordering a painting of waves. He got a surprise.

Look, I'm no art connoisseur, but I'm pretty sure this dude just purchased a masterpiece.

Twitter user @STEFFFHOE uploaded this picture of a gentleman called Jimmy holding a print of what he thought were waves reminiscent of Hokusai's "The Great Wave Of Kanagawa."

Jimmy ordered this, thought it was just a huge wave..and if you zoom in............ pic.twitter.com/5UueJ4ftXB — bvnnygvrl 🏹 (@STEFFFHOE) February 12, 2018

However, if you zoom in, you will discover an adorable surprise.

Aw, look at that lil guy doing a dive! Who even knew that pugs are buoyant?

This print, entitled 'The Great Wave of Pugs Vanilla Sky' is by artist Huebucket. You can buy it as a mug, mousepad, blanket or more on Society6.