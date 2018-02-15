This guy thought he was ordering a painting of waves. He got a surprise.

This guy thought he was ordering a painting of waves. He got a surprise.
April Lavalle
Feb 15, 2018@1:19 PM
Look, I'm no art connoisseur, but I'm pretty sure this dude just purchased a masterpiece.

Twitter user @STEFFFHOE uploaded this picture of a gentleman called Jimmy holding a print of what he thought were waves reminiscent of Hokusai's "The Great Wave Of Kanagawa."

However, if you zoom in, you will discover an adorable surprise.

LITTLE
Twitter

SWIMMING
Twitter
PUGS!!!!!!!!
Twitter

Aw, look at that lil guy doing a dive! Who even knew that pugs are buoyant?

This print, entitled 'The Great Wave of Pugs Vanilla Sky' is by artist Huebucket. You can buy it as a mug, mousepad, blanket or more on Society6.

Hopefully Jimmy is not too disappointed with his purchase, because we personally believe he got more than he bargained for.

