When Joey Barge, 20, saw that the temperature was going to be in the 90s, he decided to risk defying the company dress code and wear a pair of shorts to work. Barge works at a call center, according to the Mirror, so it's not like he'd be dealing with customers in person or anything.

On his way in to work, he tweeted a picture of his shorts, along with the question, "If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?"

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Turns out the answer was a resounding "no," because his boss sent him home to change.

Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Speaking to the Mirror, Barge said, “The office is so hot and I sweat so much and feel uncomfortable. I’m fuming. A quarter of the office are wearing vest tops and skirts/dresses…” Aha! And thus, an idea was born.

Barge went home and changed into a nice color-blocked sheath dress, very flattering. He returned to work, but he had a pretty good feeling he'd just be sent back home to change again.

See you soon, twitter. I'll be sent home soon. pic.twitter.com/XfFyxDeBAK — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

He did tweet a nice full-length selfie of himself in the dress, though. Not too shabby, mister!

But instead of being sent home, Barge's stunt brought about a change in his company's dress code. He tweeted a picture of the updated dress coded which read, "On hot days, men can wear dresses or skirts, just as long as the hem is long enough that it rests at or below the end of their fingertips (and as long as they are willing to be cat-called and generally harassed by other random men all day)."

Hahaha, I kid! Actually, what the new dress code said was that men would be permitted to wear 3/4 length shorts on extremely warm days.

Barge tweeted a pic of the new dress code regulations, along with the question, "Partial win?"

Definitely a win, but I still the dress was a snazzy look.

