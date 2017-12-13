Dad of viral bullying victim Keaton Jones is apparently a jailed white supremacist. Thanks, 2017.

Ohhh boy. It turns out that Keaton Jones, the little boy who went viral when his mom recorded him talking about being bullied at school, is the son of a jailed white supremacist. See, this is why we can't have nice things.

Keaton Jones' Estranged Father Is a Jailed White Supremacist https://t.co/hq9W2SyGmx — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2017

After Keaton's mother posted the video in which he talks about being bullied at school, he received support from tens of thousands of people on social media, some of whom were big name celebrities like Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg.

Now the attention is turning to his father, Shawn White, who, according to TMZ, is a white supremacist who's in a Tennessee jail. He's posted lots of racist stuff on his Facebook page, including memes saying "Keep Calm and be White Pride," and "Aryan Pride." White (apt last name) also has the words "pure breed" and "white pride" tattooed on him.

On Tuesday, Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, tried to explain away pictures of Confederate flags on her own Facebook page, saying they were meant to be funny.