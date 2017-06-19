Advertising

Parenthood is one of life's most fulfilling gifts. Until the day when you accidentally feed your child dog treats.

A New Zealand grocery store called Pak n'Save stocked a display of Scooby Snacks— which are, in fact, sausage flavored dog treats — in an aisle that also had human snacks. Hurried parents somehow missed the "for large dogs" announcement on the box. Instead, they must have assumed that anything with a cartoon on it is for children and brought the box home.

As the New Zealand Herald reports, Pak'n Save learned that the display was a problem when parents reached out on Facebook. "I was absolutely mortified when I gave them to my daughter. She took one bite and said, 'this is rubbish,'" said one parent. "I looked at the packet closely and gasped, 'Oh no, I am so sorry. I just fed you dog food.'"

A spokesperson for the Pak'n Save even weighed in. "On reflection, we can see how the cartoon characters on the packaging might be confusing," said spokesperson Antoinette Laird. "We apologize for any distress this has caused to anyone who bought the product by mistake and will happily offer a refund to any customer in this position."

Munchies reports the snacks are described as "human-friendly, but not recommended," so hopefully, the worst that can happen is a stomachache for the child and a guilty conscience for the parent. (And what puppy-loving kid hasn't asked to taste dog food at one point?)

Meanwhile, teachers in the Whanganui school district are now monitoring school lunches for appearances of accidental dog food. Maybe they'll also want to keep an eye out for kids who have a sudden aptitude for solving crime?

