A mother and son bravely endured an extremely awkward moment when they were ambushed by the Kiss Cam at a Milwaukee Bucks game.

After nodding "no" failed to shoo the camera away, the son had to emphatically mouth "THAT'S MY MOM!" as the mom looked up from her phone to see herself on the JumboTron, and was absolutely horrified.

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324... pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

Hey, society says it's a compliment to tell an older woman that she looks younger, but maybe not so young that you're dating your son.

Twitter absolutely loved this moment.

Maybe the Milwaukee Bucks just really wanted to see a revival of Oedipus?

@Bucks @Lizzs_Lockeroom 😒 what kind of Freudian matchmaking are they up to here? — KungfuKenny's Cousin (@Urbanvizion75) April 28, 2017

Next time you go to a sports game with a parent, be sure to have MOTHER & SON written on your jerseys.

