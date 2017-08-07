Advertising

In a Facebook post currently going viral (for reasons that will become obvious once you read it), a woman named Lara B. Sharp wrote about her experience being mansplained to while reading Rebecca Solnit's cardinal book, Men Explain Things to Me.

Scene: Pool, balding man, maybe 65 or 70 years old, with blue, bloodshot eyes, drinking from a bottle of Ensure, wearing... Posted by Lara B. Sharp on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

In her post, Sharp describes sitting by a pool, reading Solnit's book, when a man whom she describes as 65 to 70 years old came over to her and proceeded to chat her up. He seemed to think that Solnit's book was some sort of self-help book for women looking for men to mentor them. Sharp wrote down their entire conversation, because it was just so weird and (unintentionally) funny.

Advertising

The man asked Sharp about the book (without pausing to listen to her answer), and then asked her if she works or has kids (as though the two are mutually exclusive). When she answered that she's a writer, he asked if she writes for "Women's magazines" (because of course he did). And despite her saying over and over "I'm 47," the man insisted on referring to Sharp as "young lady."



Sharp explained that most of her writing is memoir-style, to which the man responded, "You write about yourself? I guess most women do!"

Advertising

He then offers to mentor her, saying he could "really help grow [her] book" (the one she did not say she was actually writing). She asks the man, who's retired, if he used to work in publishing. Nope! He owned a chain of corner stores. Ummm. Okay, but how is that in any way related to publishing? Well, in no way, really (and the man even admits he's "never been much of a reader"), but the guy had some tips.



First off, she's going to need a bikini pic of herself on the cover of the book, according to the man, who said, "I bet you didn't even think of that!" His mentoring lessons apparently involve, "Don't think too hard" and "Don't work too hard." He also says she's going to need a new name, when she tells him hers is Gloria Steinem ("I'm going to think of a new last name for you. Something less Jewish sounding. It'll be better for your career! We can talk about at dinner! Be a good girl, Gloria!").

Advertising

He instructs Steinem Sharp to call him, but when she asks him why he has no email address on his card, he answers, "First rule of business…Never put anything into writing!" He follows that up by making sure she put that rule into writing. Womp womp.

Siiiiiigh. How Sharp made it through that entire conversation without excusing herself for a minute to go drown herself in the pool is beyond us. But on the other hand, she did get a lot of valuable information, like that Gloria Steinem is a bad name for a writer, and that nothing should go in writing, even if you're a writer. Sure, makes sense. Thanks so much, mister!

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.