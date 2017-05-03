Advertising

Seanan McGuire is a best-selling fiction author. But even though she writes science fiction and fantasy, she's going viral again for a Twitter story she told in 2015 that is, for one man's leg, unfortunately quite true.

Okay, okay, who wants to hear about the asshole camper with the lizard in his leg? — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Before we dig into this story of an alligator lizard getting deep into a place that will make you want to vomit, it's necessary to point out Seanan McGuire's own thoughts on the story when it first went viral. She took to Tumblr to answer everyone's question: "IS THAT STORY ABOUT ALLIGATOR LIZARDS REAL?"

Advertising

Her answer: "Yes."

She also pointed out how annoying it was that news sites would share her story without context, so check out the end of this article for the full context, in her own words. Other than that—sorry Seanan—but this story is too good not to share.

Now, here's your mental picture of the story's protagonist (this is not the actual lizard from the story).

I have a NEW FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/6YPGyRmCYF — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Advertising

If you have a fear of lizards (herpetophobia), now's the time to close this page.

So for years, emboldened by my ability to survive my lizard- and snake-filled childhood without dying, I worked for a reptile rescue org. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Rattlesnake in your yard? Lizard in your shower? WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT IT'S HISSING AND ANIMAL CONTROL SAYS NO? You call us. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Pretty much if a) it happened within forty miles, and b) it had scales, we'd get called in. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Sounds like a great service, and nothing would go wrong there on a daily basis.

Advertising

We are not talking a big, well-funded group here. We're talking two herpetologists, four herpetology students, and about six volunteers. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

We get a call one day from a local urgent care. "There is a man here with a lizard in his leg." Naturally, we assume we've misheard. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

But hey, the word "lizard" was involved, so we agree to come over and get the poor thing, which is probably freaked out. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Notice how loving Seanan McGuire is to lizards. This will be relevant throughout the story.

We get to the urgent care. We explain that we are Reptile Rescue. We are shown to a room where a bloody man is lying on a cot. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Advertising

There are like, eight people in the room with him, staring in horror and awe. Naturally, we are confused. There is no lizard. Just blood. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

The lizard STICKS HIS HEAD out of the HOLE in the dude's ACTUAL FUCKING LEG and hisses at us. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Cue the following:



"WHAT."

"It's in his leg."

"WHAT."

"Please get it out."

"WHAT."

"It tried to bite a nurse." — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Take a break now to gather yourself.

Advertising

Here we go.

So asshole had gone camping on Mt. Diablo, in an area where he wasn't supposed to be, and he didn't like lizards. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

An alligator lizard got into his tent. He lost his shit, and decided to STAB THE LIZARD. While it was on his leg. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

He missed the lizard.

He missed the artery.

He did not miss the leg. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Advertising

Like most lizards, alligator lizards LOVE holes. They run right for 'em, to get the fuck away from assholes with knives. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Once INSIDE THE DUDE'S LEG, the alligator lizard had whipped around, gotten into a defensive position, and refused to come out. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

We spent about five minutes discussing how best to extract a hissing, biting, angry alligator lizard from a dude's leg. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

(Here are more photos of alligator lizards in case this isn't vivid enough for you yet.)

This is where my total lack of common sense comes in handy. I asked for a pair of gloves. I walked over to the dude. "Howdy."

"HISS." — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Advertising

I stuck my finger in front of the alligator lizard's mouth. I was CHALLENGING HIM. I was A SCARY CHALLENGER. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

The alligator lizard promptly bit the shit out of my thumb. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Once he was clamped down good and hard, I pulled, and like Jack Horner and the plum, the alligator lizard popped right out of the dude. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

We put the alligator lizard in our carrying cage, washed my hands, confirmed that I didn't need a bandaid, and went home. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) August 22, 2015

Advertising

Excuse me while I go buy every single one of Seanan McGuire's books, just for the good karma in case I ever get a lizard stuck in my leg. Seanan McGuire was, is, and continues to be the preeminent lizard whisperer. Pray to her before you go camping.

And as promised, here's the full context of the story, via Seanan's Tumblr:

The context stuff: This happened almost twenty years ago. I was nineteen then; I am thirty-seven now. I would not necessarily shove my finger into a blood-covered lizard’s mouth today (okay, I probably would, but that’s not the point). Cellphones were not yet common, and no one in our group had one. So all the people saying “pics or it didn’t happen” are literally asking why, twenty years ago, we didn’t say “hold on, the internet is gonna be big and full of liars, better go find a camera and snap some sweet pics while this dude is screaming and the lizard is freaking right the fuck out.” Bowie (the alligator lizard in question) was not a fully mature adult when this happened. This means that his scales were smoother, making it easier for him to burrow, and that he was smaller than the pictures of adult alligator lizards that I’ve seen people adding to the tweet thread. He’s also long dead of alligator lizard old age, because again, twenty years ago. TL;DR: Yes. Every reptile-related story I have told on the internet has been true.

Advertising

Have a good time with your brand new herpetophobia.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.