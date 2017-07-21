Advertising

A reader recently directed our attention towards the cover of a magazine cover on which a man is holding up a kid's shoe. Only, it really, really doesn't look like a shoe. In fact, it looks quite a bit more like…something else. Do you see what we're getting at here?

Calm down, it's a shoe. Ladue News

The magazine is called Ladue News (Ladue is a wealthy suburb of St. Louis, Missouri), and it comes out twice a month. According to the reader, the man in the picture is Bill Busch, a local celebrity and one of the heirs to the Anheuser-Busch fortune.

Advertising

Busch's charity, which the magazine was promoting, is called Old Newsboys, and it helps raise money for local kids' charities. Which explains why he's surrounded by kids in the photo. Luckily those kids will not scarred because, again, that's a shoe Busch is holding, not his penis. Just a kid's shoe, nothing to see here, move along.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.