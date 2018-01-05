Logan Paul's insanely racist video from Japan has pissed off the internet all over again.

Hey, remember when professional dingbat YouTube star Logan Paul pissed off the whole internet with his flagrant, shocking disrespect for human life by posting a video from the "suicide forest" near Tokyo, Japan?

It's pretty hard to forget a story like this, unfortunately. ICYMI: the 22-year-old YouTube "personality" shared a video to his millions of followers earlier this week that showed the hanging body of a person who recently took their own life in Japan's Aokigahara forest, which is known as the "suicide forest."

The internet backlash was so fierce, even the "Cash Me Outside" girl weighed in! He has since apologized multiple times before taking a break from Twitter (we won't miss him).

But it turns out, Paul's unceremonious trip to the suicide forest may not even have been his worst move in Japan. Because now another video of Paul and his friends being "ironically" racist (also known as racist) while making fun of Japanese culture is going viral on Twitter. You can watch it here (Warning: may cause nausea and deep feelings of shame if you are white and American):

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018

Twitter is furious, for obvious and understandable reasons.